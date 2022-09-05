CSBC Bihar Police Fireman Result 2022 (Out) @csbc.bih.nic.in: Download PDF Link Here

Bihar Police Fireman Result 2022 has been released Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) on the official website i.e. csbc.bih.nic.in. Download From Below.

CSBC Bihar Police Fireman Result 2022: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), on 05 September 2022, declared the result of the Bihar Police Fireman Exam 2022 held on 27 March 2022 and 28 August 2022 across the state. Around 497072 candidates have participated in the said exam. According to the result notice, 11901 candidates are selected for the Physical Exam. Those who attended the CSBC Fireman Exam 2022 on mentioned dates can download CSBC Fireman Result by visiting the official website - csbc.bih.nic.in. Alternatively, they can download Bihar Fireman Result directly from this page.

How to Download CSB Bihar Police Fireman Result 2022 ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the board i.e. csbc.bih.nic.in and click on 'Bihar Fire Services'

Step 2: Visit ‘05-09-2022 Results: Result of Written Examination for the post of Fireman in Bihar Fire Services. (Advt. No. 01/2021)

Step 3:Download Bihar Police Fireman Result PDF

Step 4:Check the list of selected candidates

Step 5: Take a print-out for future use



What is the Next Round ?

Now, those who found their roll numbers in the PDF will be required to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Document Verification. They will be required to participate in race, long jump, shot put etc. A total of 11901 candidates are shortlisted of which 4465 are women and 7436 are men.

What is the CSBC Bihar Police Fireman PET Date?

The candidates will be informed regarding the Physical Exam in due course of time on the official website or through newspapers. In order to appear for the PET, the candidates are required to download CSBC PET Admit Card which shall also be uploaded on the website of the board.

CSBC Fireman Notification Date 22 February 2021 CSBC Fireman Application Form Date 24 February to 25 March 2022 CSBC Fireman Exam Date 27 March and 28 August 2022 CSBC Fireman Result Date 05 August 2022 CSBC Fireman PET DV Date to be announced

CSBC published the notification for the recrutiment of 2380 Firemen in Bihar Fire Services, against advertisement number 01/2021.