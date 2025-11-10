MAHA TET Hall Ticket 2025 Out
Focus
Quick Links

CSIR-IIIM Recruitment 2025: Applications Invited For Group C Posts, Check Eligibility And Application Process

By Manish Kumar
Nov 10, 2025, 18:05 IST

CSIR-IIIM recruitment 2025: CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM) under Government of India has invited online applications for Group C posts on its official website. Under the recruitment drive, a total of 19 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) posts are to be filled. Check notification pdf, eligibility, age limit, selection process, and other details here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

CSIR-IIIM Recruitment 2025: CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Science andTechnology, Government of India has invited online applications for Group C posts on its official website. A total of 19 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 25, 2025.

In this article candidates will get the complete details about the CSIR-IIIM application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.

CSIR-IIIM Posts Notification PDF

Candidates can download the pdf through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 19 MTS vacancies announced. Download the official notification through the link given below:
Posts Download PDF

CSIR-IIIM Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

The organisation has uploaded a detailed notification including the online application schedule on its official website. You can apply online for these posts after visiting the official website following the schedule given below-

Last date of application November 25, 2025

CSIR-IIIM Recruitment 2025 Vacancies

A total of 19 Group C vacancies i.e. Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) were announced for the recruitment of management trainees. Check the details of the posts given below-

MTS-01 13 Posts 
MTS-02 06 Posts 

What is the CSIR-IIIM Posts Eligibility?

The eligibility criteria and age limit have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification for details. Candidates should possess the required educational qualification and other eligibility parameters to apply for these posts.
Educational Qualification:

  • Essential Qualification: Matriculation or equivalent pass.
  • Desirable Qualification: Intermediate (12 th Class) Pass and Experience in the relevant area of work.
  • You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility of the posts.

Steps to Apply for the CSIR-IIIM Posts

Interested and eligible candidates can apply on-line in the prescribed application form available through the link given on the official website. You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
Step 1: Visit to the official website by accessing the website https://recruit.iiim.res.inorhttps://iiim.res.in
Step 2: Click on the link CSIR-IIIM recruitment 2025 on the homepage.
Step 3: Provide the required details.
Step 4: Submit the application form.
Step 5: Submit the required documents.
Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.





Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News