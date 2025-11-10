CSIR-IIIM Recruitment 2025: Applications Invited For Group C Posts, Check Eligibility And Application Process

CSIR-IIIM Recruitment 2025: CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Science andTechnology, Government of India has invited online applications for Group C posts on its official website. A total of 19 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 25, 2025.
In this article candidates will get the complete details about the CSIR-IIIM application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.
CSIR-IIIM Recruitment 2025: Important Dates
The organisation has uploaded a detailed notification including the online application schedule on its official website. You can apply online for these posts after visiting the official website following the schedule given below-
|Last date of application
|November 25, 2025
CSIR-IIIM Recruitment 2025 Vacancies
A total of 19 Group C vacancies i.e. Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) were announced for the recruitment of management trainees. Check the details of the posts given below-
|MTS-01
|13 Posts
|MTS-02
|06 Posts
What is the CSIR-IIIM Posts Eligibility?
The eligibility criteria and age limit have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification for details. Candidates should possess the required educational qualification and other eligibility parameters to apply for these posts.
Educational Qualification:
- Essential Qualification: Matriculation or equivalent pass.
- Desirable Qualification: Intermediate (12 th Class) Pass and Experience in the relevant area of work.
- You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility of the posts.
Steps to Apply for the CSIR-IIIM Posts
Interested and eligible candidates can apply on-line in the prescribed application form available through the link given on the official website. You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
Step 1: Visit to the official website by accessing the website https://recruit.iiim.res.inorhttps://iiim.res.in
Step 2: Click on the link CSIR-IIIM recruitment 2025 on the homepage.
Step 3: Provide the required details.
Step 4: Submit the application form.
Step 5: Submit the required documents.
Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.
