CSIR NET Eligibility 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released eligibility criteria for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2025 exam along with the official notification on its official website. The online registration window will remain open from September 25 to October 24, 2025, only at the official website. It is crucial to confirm your eligibility before applying for this exam. This includes CSIR JRF age limit, educational qualification, nationality, and other factors. Any misleading or false information may lead to rejection of your applications. Continue reading to learn more about the CSIR NET eligibility criteria and other important details. CSIR NET Eligibility 2025 The National Testing Agency is all set to conduct the Joint CSIR-UGC NET 2025 exam for the December session on December 18, 2025. This national-level test is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for Junior Research Fellowship, Assistant Professor and admission to PhD in Indian universities and colleges. All interested candidates should carefully read the information bulletin to determine their suitability for the test. They should fulfil all the CSIR NET eligibility requirements when filling out the form.

The CSIR JRF age limit will be 30 years, while there is no age limit restriction for Assistant Professor and Admission to PhD. The minimum required qualification is a Master's degree with 55% marks or a 4-year/8-semester bachelor's degree with 75% marks or other conditions outlined in the notification. There shall also be relaxation in the marks of the qualifying degree for the reserved category candidates. Also, check: CSIR NET Apply Online 2025 Link CSIR NET Age Limit 2025 The CSIR NET age limit varies for JRF, Assistant Professor, and Admission to PhD. Fulfilling the age limit requirements is compulsory. Check the age limit for the CSIR NET exam below. CSIR JRF Age Limit Candidates should not exceed 30 years of age as on the 1st day of the month in which the test is concluded, i.e. December 2025, when applying for the CSIR NET JRF exam.

CSIR NET Eligibility 2025: Relaxation in Upper Age Limit for JRF NET A relaxation of 5 years will be provided to the applicants belonging to OBC-NCL/ /SC/ST/PwD/PwBD/Third gender categories and women candidates. CSIR NET Age Limit for Assistant Professor & Admission to PhD There shall be no upper age limit for aspirants applying for the Joint CSIR UGC-NET for Assistant Professor and Admission to PhD. CSIR NET Eligibility 2025: Minimum Educational Qualification Educational Qualification is one of the most important components of the CSIR NET eligibility. Those who fail to hold the prescribed qualification will not be allowed to appear in the exam. Check the detailed CSIR NET educational qualification shared below: Master’s Degree or equivalent degree with 55% marks for General/ Unreserved/ General-EWS (50% marks for OBC NCL/Scheduled Caste (SC)/ Scheduled Tribe (ST)/ Persons with Disability (PwD/PwBD)/ Third gender category).

Applicants who are in the final year of their Master’s degree or equivalent or whose result is still awaited, can also apply.

Applicants belonging to the Third gender category can avail the same relaxation in fee, age and CSIR NET Eligibility Criteria as are available to SC/ST/PwD/PwBD categories.

The PhD degree holders who have completed Master’s level exam by 19 September 1991 can claim relaxation of 5% in aggregate marks to appear in the Joint CSIR UGC NET.

Applicants who hold foreign qualifications are advised to secure the equivalence of their qualifications from the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Candidates who hold 4-year/8-semester bachelor’s degree programme with at least 75% marks (5% relaxation in SC/ ST/ OBC (NCL)/ Differently-Abled, Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and other categories) in aggregate or its equivalent.

Applicants who are pursuing Four Year/8 Semester Bachelor’s Degree Programme and are in their last semester/year can also apply.

CSIR NET Eligibility 2025: Subject-Wise Educational Qualification The CSIR NET educational qualification is different for every subject, namely Chemical Sciences, Earth Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences. Check the subject-wise CSIR NET 2025 qualification in the table below. Subject CSIR NET Educational Qualification Chemical Sciences Master’s Degree/4-year/8-semester bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Chemical Science subject Earth Sciences Master’s Degree/4-year/8-semester bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Earth Sciences Life Sciences Master’s Degree/4-year/8-semester bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Life Sciences Mathematical Sciences Master’s Degree/4-year/8-semester bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Mathematical Sciences Physical Sciences Master’s Degree/4-year/8-semester bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Physics.

CSIR NET Eligibility for Life Science Candidates should satisfy all the CSIR NET eligibility for Life Science when filling out the application form. Check the CSIR NET Life Science Eligibility detailed below. Master’s Degree with 55% marks (50% marks for OBC NCL/Scheduled Caste (SC)/ Scheduled Tribe (ST)/ Persons with Disability (PwD/PwBD)/ Third gender category) or /4-year/8-semester bachelor’s degree with 75% marks (5% relaxation in SC/ ST/ OBC (non-creamy layer)/ Differently-Abled, Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and other categories) in Life Science.

Candidate must be a citizen of India.

CSIR NET Eligibility for Female Fulfilling the CISR NET age limit for females and educational qualifications is crucial when applying for the exam. Check the CSIR NET eligibility for female candidates below: Age Limit The upper age limit for CSIR NET JRF will be relaxed up to 5 years for women applicants. No age limit restriction for those applying for Assistant Professor and Admission to PhD. Educational Qualification Master's degree with 55% marks or 4-year/8-semester bachelor's degree with 75% or other qualification mentioned in the notification. CSIR NET Eligibility for OBC Look at the CSIR NET Eligibility for OBC category in terms of age limit and qualification shared below: Age Limit A relaxation of up to 5 years is provided to the applicants belonging to OBC-NCL (as per the Central list of OBC) for CSIR NET JRF. There is no upper age limit for Assistant Professor and Admission to PhD. Educational Qualification Master's degree with 50% marks or 4-year/8-semester bachelor's degree with 70% marks or other qualification mentioned in the notification.