CSIR NET Result 2023 Releasing soon @csirnet.nta.nic.in: Get Direct Link to Download CSIR UGC NET Scorecard

CSIR NET Result 2023 Releasing soon @csirnet.nta.nic.in : NTA is soon going to announce CSIR UGC NET 2023 results at its official website. Get the direct link to download the CSIR NET scorecard and cutoff marks.

CSIR NET Result 2023: NTA is going to release the CSIR UGC NET results 2023 soon at its official website - csirnet.nta.nic.in. As per the official data total, around 2.74 Lakh candidates appeared in the exam. The CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam was held by National Testing Agency from June 6 to 8, 2023 in 426 examination Centers located in 178 Cities across the Country in online mode for 5 Subjects - Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean, and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences.

The provisional answer key was released on June 14, 2023, and candidates challenged the answer keys till June 16, 2023. The CSIR NET result will be finalized only after addressing all the queries/representations received from the candidates. The final result, score and answer keys of the CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam will be uploaded on the website, www.csirnet.nta.nic.in, by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

How to Download CSIR UGC NET Scorecard 2023?

To download the CSIR NET scorecard 2023, candidates can follow these steps:

Step-1: Candidates need to visit the NTA website - csirnet.nta.nic.in

Step-2: Click on the link “Joint CSIR UGC NET Result 2023”

Step-3: Open the login window and enter the valid login details

Step-4: CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 and the scorecard will appear.

Step-5: Now click on the download option and take a printout of the result for future use.

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and Lectureship

CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam was held to determine the eligibility of Indian Nationals for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and for determining eligibility for appointment as Lecturer (LS) in the areas of Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences.

The award of the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) to the successful eligible candidates will depend on their finding admission/ placement in a University/ National laboratory/ Institution of higher learning and research, as applicable.

The candidates qualifying for Lectureship-NET will be eligible for recruitment as lecturers as well as for JRF-Ship in a Scheme/Project, if otherwise suitable as per the eligibility criteria of that Scheme/Project.

However, they will not be eligible for regular JRF-NET Fellowship. They will be eligible to pursue a Ph.D. program with or without any fellowship other than JRF-NET. Instructions relating to the issuance/ obtaining of eligibility certificates to qualified candidates will be notified separately on the official website.

