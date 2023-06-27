CSIR NET Result 2023 to be OUT Soon @csirnet.nta.nic.in: Check what will be NTA CSIR UGC NET Good Score

CSIR NET Result 2023 to be OUT Soon @csirnet.nta.nic.in: Check what will be the NTA CSIR UGC NET 2023 good score based on the expected cutoff and minimum qualifying marks for 5 subjects – Chemical Science, Earth Science, Life Science, Mathematical Science & Physical Science.

CSIR NET Good Score 2023: National Testing Agency conducted the CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam from June 6 to 8, 2023 in 426 examination Centers located in 178 Cities across the Country for 2,74,027 candidates in online mode. NTA is going to release the CSIR UGC NET result 2023 anytime soon at the official website - Candidates who have appeared in the exam must be wanting to know a good score to clear the cut-off marks  So, let’s look at the factors that will decide the good score for the CSIR NET 2023 exam.

CSIR NET Good Score 2023

A good score in the CSIR UGC NET is the minimum score or cut-off marks that the candidates must achieve clear the exam. The factors that will be the deciding the good score of the CSIR UGC NET exam are :

- Total number of candidates appeared in the exam

- Score obtained by the candidates in the exam

- Subject-wise difficulty level of the exam 

- Categories to which the candidates belong - General, EWS, OBC, SC, ST, and PwD

- Trend of previous years’ cutoff marks

CSIR NET Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023

The CSIR UGC NET 2023 minimum qualifying category-wise is given below:  

CSIR NET UGC NET Minimum Qualifying Marks

Category

Parts A, B, and C

General/ EWS/OBC

33%

ST/SC/PwD

25%

CSIR UGC NET Expected Cutoff Marks 2023

The difficulty level of the questions asked in the CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam varied from ‘Moderate to Difficult’. The expected cut-off marks for the CSIR NET exam 2023 are given below:

CSIR UGC NET 2023 - Junior Research Fellowship (NET) Expected Cutoff

Subject

General

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

PwD

Life Science

93%-98%

92%-97%

91%-96%

90%-95%

85%-90%

60%-65%

Chemical Science

55%-60%

50%-55%

45%-50%

35%-40%

25%-30%

25%-27%

Mathematical Science

45%-50%

45%-50%

45%-50%

35%-40%

30%-35%

25%-30%

Physical Science

50%-55%

45%-50%

40%-45%

35%-40%

30%-35%

25%-27%

Earth

Science

60%-65%

60%-65%

55%-60%

45%-50%

40%-45%

25%-30%

CSIR UGC NET 2023 - Lectureship (NET) Expected Cutoff

Subject

General

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

PwD

Life Science

93%-98%

90%-95%

88%-93%

82%-87%

77%-82%

60%-65%

Chemical Science

45%-50%

40%-45%

40%-45%

35%-40%

25%-30%

25%-27%

Mathematical Science

45%-50%

40%-45%

35%-40%

30%-35%

25%-30%

25%-27%

Physical Science

45%-50%

40%-45%

35%-40%

30%-35%

25%-27%

25%-27%

Note: The raw marks obtained will be normalized into NTA score/percentile and results will be declared based on percentile cut-off as indicated.

Download UGC NET and CSIR NET NFOBC Result 2023

Candidates qualifying for JRF(NET), will also be eligible for Lectureship/ Assistant Professor (NET) subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria laid down by UGC. The candidates qualifying for Lectureship/Assistant Professor will be eligible to be considered for recruitment as Lecturers as well as for Junior Research Fellowship in a Scheme/Project, if otherwise suitable. However, they will not be eligible for regular JRF-NET Fellowship.

Also Read: UGC Professor of Practice 2023 Recruitment Registration Portal, Eligibility, Salary as per NEP 2020 Guidelines

FAQ

Q1. What will be the CSIR UGC NET 2023 good score?

The raw marks obtained in CSIR UGC NET will be normalized into NTA score/percentile and results will be declared based on percentile cut-off. The expected cut-off or the good score will be calculated based on multiple factors.

Q2. What are the minimum qualifying marks to clear CSIR UGC NET 2023 Exam?

The CSIR UGC NET 2023 minimum qualifying marks is 33% for the General, EWS and OBC categories and 25% for the SC, ST and PwD categories

Q3. Where will the CSIR UGC NET 2023 scorecard be released?

NTA will release the CSIR UGC NET 2023 sorecard on the website - csirnet.nta.nic.in

