CSIR NET Result 2023 to be OUT Soon @csirnet.nta.nic.in: Check what will be NTA CSIR UGC NET Good Score

CSIR NET Result 2023 to be OUT Soon @ csirnet.nta.nic.in : Check what will be the NTA CSIR UGC NET 2023 good score based on the expected cutoff and minimum qualifying marks for 5 subjects – Chemical Science, Earth Science, Life Science, Mathematical Science & Physical Science.

CSIR NET Good Score 2023: National Testing Agency conducted the CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam from June 6 to 8, 2023 in 426 examination Centers located in 178 Cities across the Country for 2,74,027 candidates in online mode. NTA is going to release the CSIR UGC NET result 2023 anytime soon at the official website - Candidates who have appeared in the exam must be wanting to know a good score to clear the cut-off marks So, let’s look at the factors that will decide the good score for the CSIR NET 2023 exam.

Check UGC NET Expected Cutoff Marks 2023

CSIR NET Good Score 2023

A good score in the CSIR UGC NET is the minimum score or cut-off marks that the candidates must achieve clear the exam. The factors that will be the deciding the good score of the CSIR UGC NET exam are :

- Total number of candidates appeared in the exam

- Score obtained by the candidates in the exam

- Subject-wise difficulty level of the exam

- Categories to which the candidates belong - General, EWS, OBC, SC, ST, and PwD

- Trend of previous years’ cutoff marks

CSIR NET Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023

The CSIR UGC NET 2023 minimum qualifying category-wise is given below:

CSIR NET UGC NET Minimum Qualifying Marks Category Parts A, B, and C General/ EWS/OBC 33% ST/SC/PwD 25%

CSIR UGC NET Expected Cutoff Marks 2023

The difficulty level of the questions asked in the CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam varied from ‘Moderate to Difficult’. The expected cut-off marks for the CSIR NET exam 2023 are given below:

CSIR UGC NET 2023 - Junior Research Fellowship (NET) Expected Cutoff Subject General EWS OBC SC ST PwD Life Science 93%-98% 92%-97% 91%-96% 90%-95% 85%-90% 60%-65% Chemical Science 55%-60% 50%-55% 45%-50% 35%-40% 25%-30% 25%-27% Mathematical Science 45%-50% 45%-50% 45%-50% 35%-40% 30%-35% 25%-30% Physical Science 50%-55% 45%-50% 40%-45% 35%-40% 30%-35% 25%-27% Earth Science 60%-65% 60%-65% 55%-60% 45%-50% 40%-45% 25%-30% CSIR UGC NET 2023 - Lectureship (NET) Expected Cutoff Subject General EWS OBC SC ST PwD Life Science 93%-98% 90%-95% 88%-93% 82%-87% 77%-82% 60%-65% Chemical Science 45%-50% 40%-45% 40%-45% 35%-40% 25%-30% 25%-27% Mathematical Science 45%-50% 40%-45% 35%-40% 30%-35% 25%-30% 25%-27% Physical Science 45%-50% 40%-45% 35%-40% 30%-35% 25%-27% 25%-27%

Note: The raw marks obtained will be normalized into NTA score/percentile and results will be declared based on percentile cut-off as indicated.

Download UGC NET and CSIR NET NFOBC Result 2023

Candidates qualifying for JRF(NET), will also be eligible for Lectureship/ Assistant Professor (NET) subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria laid down by UGC. The candidates qualifying for Lectureship/Assistant Professor will be eligible to be considered for recruitment as Lecturers as well as for Junior Research Fellowship in a Scheme/Project, if otherwise suitable. However, they will not be eligible for regular JRF-NET Fellowship.

Also Read: UGC Professor of Practice 2023 Recruitment Registration Portal, Eligibility, Salary as per NEP 2020 Guidelines