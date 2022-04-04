CSIR NIO Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Scientist Post @nio.org, Salary Rs. 88000+

CSIR NIO has invited online application for the Scientist post on its official website. Check CSIR NIO recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

CSIR NIO Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: CSIR National Institute of Oceanography (CSIR - NIO), Goa has released job notification in the Employment News (02-02 April) 2022 for the post of Scientist. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for CSIR NIO Recruitment 2022 Job Notification on or before 30 April 2022.

Candidates applying for these posts should note that these positions are available in Goa and its three Regional Centers in Mumbai, Kochi and Visakhapatnam. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Notification Details for CSIR NIO Recruitment 2022 Job :

Advertisement No: REC-01/2022

Important Dates CSIR NIO Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 30 April 2022

Last date for receipt of hard copy of online application: 16 May 2022



Vacancy Details CSIR NIO Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Scientist-22

Eligibility Criteria CSIR NIO Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Post Code S-1.1-4: PhD submitted in any branch of Science or Engineering on a topic related to

physical oceanography.

Post Code S-2.1-4: PhD submitted in any branch of Science or Engineering on a topic related to biogeochemistry or isotope

geochemistry / marine chemistry or chemical oceanography

Post Code S-3.1-3: PhD submitted in any branch of Science on a topic related to benthos or corals or seaweeds or mangrove or zooplankton.

Post Code S-4.1-2: PhD submitted in any branch of Science or Engineering or Geophysics on a topic related to Geophysics or Marine Geophysics.

Post Code S-5.1-4: PhD submitted in any branch of Science or Geology on a topic related to Geology or Marine Geology.

Post Code S-6.1-2: PhD submitted in any branch of Science or Engineering or Geology or Geophysics on a topic related to modelling of Ocean processes / Hydrological / Solid Earth Process using Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning

Post Code S-7.1: ME / M.Tech. (Mechanical Engineering).

Post Code S-8.1: ME/M.Tech.(Ocean Engineering/Ocean Technology/Marine Structures/Offshore structures/Ocean Engineering and Naval Architecture) or ME/M.Tech in Civil Engineering with specialisation in any of the above fields)

Post Code S-9.1: ME / M.Tech. (Chemical/ Civil/Environmental Engineering) on a topic related to Solid and hazardous waste management .

Check notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

How to Apply CSIR NIO Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Eligible candidates are required to apply online through our website http://www.nio.org on or before 30.04.2022. The computer generated application (print out) duly accompanied by self-attested copies of the certificates, mark sheets, testimonials in support of age, educational qualifications, experience, re-prints of publications and caste certificate, if applicable along with one recent passport size self-signed photograph affixed together with online payment receipt (wherever applicable) should be sent in an envelope superscribed ‘APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF SCIENTIST (Post Code)” by post to the address: Administrative Officer, CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography, Dona Paula, Goa-403004 on or before 16.05.2022.