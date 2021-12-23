CSPHCL Admit Card 2021 for DEO and JE Released, Download @cspdcl.co.in

CSPHCL Admit Card 2021-22: Chhattisgarh State Power Holding Company Limited (CSPHCL) has uploaded the admit card of the computer based exam for the post of Data Entry Operator and Junior Engineer (JE). Candidates can download CSPHCL DEO Admit Card 2021 and CSPHCL JE Admit Card 2021 from the official website - cspdcl.co.in.
CSPHCL Admit Card Download Link is also available below for the reference of the candidates.
CSPHCL Admit Card Download Link
CSPHCL DEO Exam Pattern
There will be 100 Multiple-choice Questions on:
|Subject
|Total No. of Questions
|Marks
|GK
|25
|25
|General Computer Knowledge
|15
|15
|General Intelligence
|15
|15
|General Maths
|15
|15
|General English
|10
|10
|General Hindi
|20
|20
|Total
|100
|100
CSPHCL JE Exam Pattern
|Subject
|Total No. of Questions
|Marks
|Part - 1 Professional Knwledge
|80
|80
|General Awareness and Reasoning
|20
|20
|Subject
|100
|100
CSPHCL Qualifying Marks
- UR/OBC - 40% Marks
- SC/ST - 30 % Marks
How to Download CSPHCL Admit Card 2021 for JE and DEO ?
- Visit the official website of CSPHCL - cspdcl.co.in and click on ‘Career’ Tab
- Now, click on ‘ Click here to download Admit Card’ given under ‘डाटा एंट्री ऑपरेटर’ and ‘Junior Engineer (JE)’ Post Section.
- Enter your ‘User ID’ and ‘Password’
- Download CSPDCL Admit Card
CSPHCL Recruitment 2021 Notification was released for 00 Date Entry Operator (DEO) and 307 Junior Engineer (JE) Posts. Online Applications were invited from 29 September 2021 to 28 October 2021.