CSPHCL Admit Card 2021 for DEO and JE Released, Download @cspdcl.co.in

CSPHCL Admit Card 2021 has been released by Chhattisgarh State Power Holding Company Limited (CSPHCL) for Data Entry Operator and Junior Engineer (JE) on cspdcl.co.in. Check Download Link.

Created On: Dec 23, 2021 15:07 IST
CSPHCL Admit Card 2021-22: Chhattisgarh State Power Holding Company Limited (CSPHCL) has uploaded the admit card of the computer based exam for the post of Data Entry Operator and Junior Engineer (JE). Candidates can download CSPHCL DEO Admit Card 2021 and CSPHCL JE Admit Card 2021 from the official website - cspdcl.co.in.

CSPHCL Admit Card Download Link is also available below for the reference of the candidates.

CSPHCL Admit Card Download Link

CSPHCL DEO Exam Pattern

There will be 100 Multiple-choice Questions on:

Subject Total No. of Questions Marks
GK 25 25
General Computer Knowledge 15 15
General Intelligence 15 15
General Maths 15 15
General English 10 10
General Hindi 20 20
Total 100 100

CSPHCL JE Exam Pattern

Subject Total No. of Questions Marks
Part - 1 Professional Knwledge 80 80
General Awareness and Reasoning 20 20
Subject 100 100

CSPHCL Qualifying Marks

  • UR/OBC - 40% Marks
  • SC/ST - 30 % Marks

How to Download CSPHCL Admit Card 2021 for JE and DEO ?

  1. Visit the official website of CSPHCL - cspdcl.co.in and click on ‘Career’ Tab
  2. Now, click on ‘ Click here to download Admit Card’ given under ‘डाटा एंट्री ऑपरेटर’ and ‘Junior Engineer (JE)’ Post Section.
  3. Enter your ‘User ID’ and ‘Password’
  4. Download CSPDCL Admit Card

CSPHCL Recruitment 2021 Notification was released for 00 Date Entry Operator (DEO) and 307 Junior Engineer (JE) Posts. Online Applications were invited from  29 September 2021 to 28 October 2021.

