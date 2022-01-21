CSPHCL Answer Key 2021 for JE and DEO Soon @cspdcl.co.in, Check CSEB Updated Here

CSPHCL Answer Key 2021 for JE and DEO Posts shall be available soon on Chhattisgarh State Power Holding Company Limited Website i.e. on cspdcl.co.in. Check Updates HereA

CSPHCL Answer Key 2021: Chhattisgarh State Power Holding Company Limited (CSPHCL) will soon release the answer key of the online exam for the post of Data Entry Operator (DEO) and Junior Engineer (JE) on its official website cspdcl.co.in. Those who have appeared in the exam can download CSPHCL Answer Key, once available on the official website.

The answer key for the said exam was conducted from 05 January to 14 January 2022. CSPHCL shall also invite objections, if any, against the answer key from the candidates. The candidates are required to submit the objections within a given time frame.

Meanwhile, the candidates can check the steps to down the answer key and other details below

How to Download CSPHCL Answer Key 2021 ?

Visit the official website of CSPHCL - cspdcl.co.in

Go to ‘Recruitment’ Section given at the left corner of the homepage

Now, click on the answer key link

Download CSPHCL JE Answer Key and CSPHCL DEO Answer Key

CSPHCL Result 2021

The result will be released after considering all the objections. We will update the result on our website when it is uploaded on the official website of CSPHCL.

CSPHCL Recruitment is being done to fill 700+ DEO and JE Posts. Out of the total, 400 vacancies are for Date Entry Operator (DEO) and 307 vacancies are for Junior Engineer (JE) Posts.