CTET 2020 Admit Card to release soon @ctet.nic.in; CBSE may announce new Exam Date anytime now

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the new exam date of the CTET 2020 examination soon on the official website ctet.nic.in. Once the CTET Exam Date 2020 is revealed by the CBSE, the CTET Admit Card 2020 will also be released. Earlier, the CTET Exam was scheduled to be held on 5 July 2020. However, due to the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, the CBSE has to postpone the exam for the safety of candidates who have applied for CTET July 2020 exam. This year, lakhs of candidates had applied for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). To ease the curiosity of these candidates, we have shared below the latest updates on the CTET 2020 exam.

The CTET Exam was postponed by the CBSE and Ministry of Education until the Coronavirus situation gets normalised in India. The official notice released by the CBSE regarding the exam postponement read that the new exam date will be announced once the COVID-19 situations improves. However, as per the data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Coronavirus cases are increasing day-by-day. Amid the rising cases, it is expected that the CBSE may take some time more to announce the new revised CTET Exam Date. On the contrary, it should also be taken into account that various exams are being conducted amid the COVID-19 pandemic including UPCS NDA, NEET, JEE Mains, IBPS RRB, UPPSC BEO and various others. These exams are being conducted while taking proper preventive measures to avoid the spread of novel Coronavirus.

The Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has also issued revised SOP containing measures to be followed during the exam. Going by this, it is likely that the CBSE might soon conduct the CTET 2020 Exam. The exam will be conducted by following specific preventive measures such as social distancing, face masks, sanitisation and others. So, candidates should now be fully prepared to appear for the exam on the new exam date.

CTET Exam Date & Admit Card Updates

It is highly expected that the CBSE or the Union Ministry of Education will reveal the new CTET Exam date soon by the end of September 2020. Candidates should frequently visit the official website to get the latest updates on the exam date. Once the exam date is announced, the CTET Admit Card release date will also be intimated to the candidates. The admit card will contain the following details of the exam and candidates' personal details:

CTET Exam Date & Schedule

CTET Exam Centre Name & Address

Candidate's Name & Roll Number

Photo & Signature of candidate

Exam Day Instructions to be followed during the exam

Measures to be followed during CTET 2020 Exam

- Candidates need to maintain physical distancing of minimum 6 feet among each other

- Wearing of face covers or masks will be compulsory

- Frequent use of hand sanitizers or practice frequent hand washing with soap, wherever feasible

- Respiratory etiquette will be strictly followed during the exam including covering of mouth and nose while sneezing or coughing

- Candidates should self monitor their health and should report any illness immediately

- Spitting will be strictly prohibited.

- Installation Aarogya Setu App & display of its status