CTET Study Material 2020: PDF Download Syllabus/Previous Year Papers/Important Questions/Mock Tests

CTET 2020 Exam is scheduled to be held on 5th July in pen and paper mode by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The CTET Registration Process has been extended till 9th March on the official website ctet.nic.in. Candidates who have applied or are looking forward to apply for the Central Teacher’s Eligibility Test (CTET) 2020 should now start their preparations for the exam. It is the perfect time for the candidates to begin the exam preparations and undertake deep studies to qualify the CTET July exam with high marks.

Here we have compiled the complete CTET Study Material including detailed syllabus, Previous Year Papers, Mock Tests, Important Questions & Answers and Important Topics. Candidates can refer to the given study material for the CTET 2020 Exam Preparation. The CBSE will conduct the CTET exam offline in two shifts for Paper 1 and Paper 2; candidates will be required to fill answers in CTET OMR Sheet. The questions will be asked in objective multiple-choice format. Check below the complete details of the CTET exam along with the study material in PDF Download format.

Let’s first have a look at the Exam pattern of CTET Paper 1 and Paper 2:

CTET 2020 Exam Pattern

CTET exam will be held in two separate sessions for Paper I and Paper II. In each paper, questions will b asked in objective mode from five subjects. Candidates will be given 2:30 hours to attempt each paper individually.

In CTET Paper 1, multiple-choice questions (MCQs) will be asked from Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics and Environmental Studies. Have a look at exam pattern for Paper 1:

CTET Paper I Exam Pattern Subject Number of MCQs Marks Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 Language I 30 30 Language II 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Environmental Studies -EVS 30 30 Total 150 150

Note: The CTET Paper 1 is for Class 1 to 5 teachers

In CTET Paper 2, questions will be asked from Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics and Science or Social Studies. Here is the detailed exam pattern:

CTET Paper II Exam Pattern Subject Number of MCQs Marks Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 Language I 30 30 Language II 30 30 Mathematics and Science OR Social Studies 60 60 Total 150 150

Note: The CTET Paper 2 is for Class 6 to 8 teachers

CTET 2020 Syllabus

The syllabus of Central Teacher’s Eligibility Test is different for CTET Paper 1 and Paper 2. The syllabus contains topics from which CBSE sets the CTET Question Paper. The total number of questions asked from each topic is also listed in the CTET Syllabus. For instance, CBSE asks 30 questions from the Child Development and Pedagogy section in each paper. The CTET Syllabus contains each topic from which these 30 questions are asked in the exam. Go through the detailed syllabus of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test in the link mentioned below:

Check detailed CTET Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2020 for Paper 1 and 2|Download PDF

CTET 2020 Mock Tests

Candidates should undertake the practice of CTET mock tests daily in order to qualify the exam in one attempt. Practising mock tests enables candidates to secure the CTET Passing Marks or Cut off Marks to obtain the CTET Eligibility Certificate. Here we have created and compiled the CTET mock tests of all subjects and papers on the basis of the latest exam pattern & syllabus of the CTET 2020 Exam. Start practising the mock tests from the links given below and brush up your exam preparations:

CTET Previous Year Papers

Previous years’ question papers are considered to be the best practice material for any exam. Candidates should practice the CTET previous year papers and try to solve them in the time duration of 2.5 hours. This will give you a decent idea about the types of questions asked in the exam and will make you familiar with your weak and strong areas. Here we have provided the previous year papers of the CTET exam held in past years. The previous years' papers are provided in PDF Download format. Undertake the practice of these papers now:

CTET 2020 Important Questions

We have shared below the important questions of the Central Teachers Eligibility Test along with the practice sets of all subjects including Maths, EVS, Child Development and Pedagogy, English Language and Hindi Language. Solve these questions and practice papers:

Best Books for CTET Preparations

Here we have shared some of the best-recommended books for the preparation of Central Teacher’s Eligibility Test (CTET). These books contain study material as well as practice papers from which candidates can brush up their preparation level. Have a look at these important CTET Books:

Wiley's Child Development and Pedagogy Exam Goalpost

CTET and TETs Child Development and Pedagogy - Arihant Experts

A Complete Resource for CTET - Paperback

CTET & TETs Previous Years Papers Paper - Arihant Experts

