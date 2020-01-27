CTET 2020: Previous Years Question Papers, Sample Papers, Practice Sets, Model Tests

CTET Previous Years Papers 2020: CTET examination will be held on 5th July 2020. With only a few days left for the preparation, it is advisable that candidates should devote this time on practice and revision. Being familiar with the CTET Syllabus is not enough, candidates need to solve some CTET mock tests or practice questions to be fully prepared for the CTET 2020 exam.

Considering this, we have provided here the complete set of CTET Important Questions, Practice Papers, Mock Tests, and Previous Years Papers along with their Answers for the ease of the candidates. This is a one-stop source where candidates will be able to see the previous years’ papers along with with the set of few important questions which are expected in CTET 2020 examination.

There will be two Papers in CTET Examination 2020:

Paper I: For Primary Stage (Class I to V)

Paper II: For Elementary Stage (Class VI to VIII)

Candidates, aspiring to teach all the classes from I-VIII, need to appear in both the Papers.

Here is the list of some important questions on topics like Child Development and Pedagogy, Pedagogy of Language Development – English & Environmental Studies. There is a set of questions based on the theories of Piaget, Kohlberg and Vygotsky. These questions will be helpful for CTET 2019 Paper 1 as well as Paper 2.

Sets of Questions on Child Development

Child Development is one of the important sections of CTET (Paper 1 and Paper 2). Candidates who feel difficulty in this section, can prepare this section from these CTET Sample Questions and Answers. Here, we have provided eight sets of questions on Child Development (with Answers) for CTET.

CTET: Child Development Questions - 1

CTET: Child Development Questions - 2

CTET: Child Development Questions - 3

CTET: Child Development Questions - 4

CTET: Child Development Questions - 5

CTET: Child Development Questions - 6

CTET: Child Development Questions - 7

CTET: Child Development Questions - 8

