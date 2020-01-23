CTET 2020: Check Important Questions expected for CTET Paper-I & Paper-II - Download PDF

CTET 2020: Most important questions for the CTET July 2020 exam are shared here. These questions are based on the latest Syllabus of the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) and are expected to come in the CTET exam, which will be held on 5 July 2020. Candidates can undertake these questions for their practice to score high in the exam. These important questions for CTET 2020 exam have been given after going through the CTET Previous Years Papers.

The CTET exam makes the candidates eligible to apply for Teaching Jobs across India. CTET Exam has five subjects - Child Development and Pedagogy, Mathematics, Environmental Studies and Language I & II. We have provided here the important questions covering all the topics that are highly expected to come in the CTET July 2020 exam. Candidates appearing for this exam should definitely go through these important questions to prepare well for the CTET Paper-I and Paper-II 2020.

So, have a look at these important questions before appearing for the CTET exam:

CTET 2020: Important Questions with Answers & Explanations

Question 1. As an EVS teacher, the aim behind organising a field trip to zoo should be

A. To satisfy parents over the quality of education

B. To provide fun and pleasure to students

C. To bring a change in the monotony of routine

D. To provide an active learning experience to students

Answer: D

Explanation: The major objective behind organising a trip to zoo should be to provide active learning experience to students.

Question 2. A good EVS assignment should primarily focus to:

A. Provide extensive learning opportunities

B. Revise lesson for effective learning

C. Ensure better utilization of time

D. Keep students engaged and disciplined

Answer: A

Explanation: A good EVS assignment should primarily focus on providing extensive learning opportunities.

Question 3. The Anti-British movement in Kittoor was led by whom?

A. Ahilyabai Holkar

B. Nana Phadnis

C. Rani Laxmibai

D. Rani Channamma

Answer: D

Explanation: Rani Chennamma, the Queen of Kittoor (Karnataka), was known for leading an Anti-British movement against the British East India Company in 1824.

Question 4. Name the concept wherein the State does not interfere in religious affairs.

A. Sovereignty

B. Arbitrary

C. Secularism

D. Polity

Answer: C

Explanation: A secular state remains neutral in the matters of religion. Under the concept of Secularism, all citizens are treated equally regardless of their religion.

Question 5. What is the most relevant characteristic of the normally developing adolescent?

A. Continuous need for parental support

B. Freedom from peer group identification

C. Desire for domination by siblings

D. Development of emotional maturity

Answer: D

Explanation: Adolescence is a period of physiological growth when a student experiences separation from parents, endocrinal restructuring and social adjustment to the peer group. All these point towards emotional maturity.

Question 6. Which of the following concepts is most closely associated with the Gestalt Theory?

A. Transfer the general learning acquired in one subject to the learning of a second independent subject

B. Improvement in the physical development of a student has a beneficial effect on his intellectual growth

C. Total learning is the sum of all the learnings acquired in individual subjects

D. Learning is acquired by grasping the meaning of a problem in the context of the total situation

Answer: D

Explanation: Gestalt Theory explains that learning is acquired by grasping the meaning of a problem in the context of the total situation

Question 7. Select the most nearly opposite to “RESTITUTION”

A. Inflation

B. Restoration

C. Cataclysm

D. Deprivation

Answer: D

Explanation: ‘Restitution’ means the restoration of something lost or stolen. Its opposite would be deprivation.

Q 8-10: Fill in the blanks with an appropriate word (s). Chose the correct option.

Question 8. I _______ with you about your problems.

A. Sympathise

B. Share

C. Relate

D. Pity

Answer: A

Question 9. The prices of automobiles have not _____ over the last month's levels.

A. Fluctuated

B. Risen

C. Varied

D. Increase

Answer: B

Question 10. Unless he _______ the books he has taken he cannot get his deposit back.

A. Tears

B. Destroys

C. Returns

D. Buys

Answer: C

Complete Set of Important Questions, Mock Test, Practice Papers, Practice Sets & Previous Years Papers for CTET 2020