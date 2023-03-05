CTET Answer Key 2023 Released @ctet.nic.in: Download PDF, Check Scorecard & Other Details Here

CTET Dec 2022 Final Answer Key: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Final Answer Key for CTET Dec 2022. The answer key has been released on the official website of CTET i.e., ctet.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the final answer key for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2022-23 on the official website, ctet.nic.in. The CTET is a national level examination conducted by CBSE for candidates seeking teaching positions in primary and upper primary schools in India.

The CBSE had declared the CTET Result 2022-23 online on March 3, 2023, and the provisional answer key was released on February 14, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the 16th edition of the CTET Exam 2022-23 were given an opportunity to raise objections against any discrepancies in the provisional answer key, with the objection window closing on February 17, 2023.

Now the final answer key has been released, candidates can access it via the CBSE CTET's official website or their login credentials, where they can also view their attempted question paper. It is advisable for candidates to calculate their scores based on the final answer key and check it carefully as on that basis only the CTET Result 2023 was declared.

The CTET 2022-23 examination was conducted from December 28, 2022, to February 7, 2023, in multiple shifts across various test centers in India. The exam consisted of two papers - Paper 1 for candidates aspiring to teach classes 1 to 5 and Paper 2 for those aiming to teach classes 6 to 8.

Since the final answer key and result is released, a direct link is provided on the website, which candidates can use to check their CTET 2022-23 result and download the scorecard. It is advised that candidates keep a tab on the official website for any updates regarding the CTET 2022-23 examination.

Process to Download CTET Answer Key 2023

Go to the official website of CTET.i.e., ctet.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads ‘CTET Dec22 Final Answer Key’ The CTET Prelims Answer Key PDF will be displayed on the screen. Download the Answer Key and save it for future reference

CTET Answer Key 2023 Download

Candidates can check the direct link to download the answer key here

