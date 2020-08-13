CTET Teacher Salary 2020: Check In-hand Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Pay Scale, Job Profile for TET/TGT/ PRT

CTET Salary 2020 for Teachers: CTET-qualified PGT/TGT/PRT Teacher is a well-paid post. Teachers who qualify the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) and get appointed as Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post-Graduate Teacher (PGT) or Primary Teacher (PRT) are eligible to get quite handsome salary along with some additional perks and allowances. The pay scale of CTET passed teachers ranges from Rs. 9,300-Rs. 34,800 as basic pay and the net in-hand salary can go up to Rs 48,000 per month. In this article, we have shared below the salary structure of the CTET-qualified PRT, TGT and PGT teachers along with the allowances offered to them and promotion avenues.

The CTET exam is conducted twice every year by the Central Board of School Education (CBSE) to allow aspiring teachers to gain eligibility for applying to teacher recruitment process carried out by NVS, KVS, DSSSB, PSSSB, Army Public School and other central schools. Candidates who want to teach Class 1 to 5 need to appear for CTET Paper 1 and who want to teach Class 6 to 8 appear for CTET Paper 2. Candidates who qualify the CTET exam are awarded with the Certificate through which they can apply for teaching jobs. This CTET Certificate is valid up to 7 years.

After applying for the NVS/KVS/MISC teacher recruitment drives, candidates need to undergo their respective selection process such as exams and interview. Upon clearing the selection process, candidates are then recruited as PRT/TGT/PGT teachers on a certain pay scale. Let's now have a look at the salary structure of teachers below.

CTET In-Hand Salary & Pay Scale after 7th Pay Commission

Here we have listed a dummy salary slip of a CTET qualified Primary Teacher (PRT), TGT, PGT teachers that includes pay scale, basic pay, grade pay, allowances and in-hand salary:

CTET-qualified PRT Teacher Salary Components Salary Structure CTET PRT Pay Scale Rs 9,300 - 34,800 Grade pay Rs 4200 1. Basic Pay after 7th Pay Commission Rs 35400 2. House Rent Allowance (HRA) Rs 3240 3. Transport Allowance (TA) Rs 1600 Gross Salary (1+2+3) Rs 40240 Net Salary Rs 35000 - Rs 37000 CTET-qualified TGT Teacher Salary Components Salary Structure Pay Scale Rs 9,300 - 34,800 Grade pay Rs 4600 1. Basic Pay after 7th Pay Commission Rs 44900 2. House Rent Allowance (HRA) Rs 4110 3. Transport Allowance (TA) Rs 1600 Gross Salary (1+2+3) Rs 50610 Net Salary Rs 45000 to 47000 CTET-qualified PGT Teacher Salary Components Salary Structure Pay Scale Rs 9,300-34,800 Grade pay Rs 4800 1. Basic Pay after 7th Pay Commission Rs 47600 2. House Rent Allowance (HRA) Rs 4350 3. Transport Allowance (TA) Rs 1600 Gross Salary (1+2+3) Rs 53550 Net Salary Rs 48000 to 50000

Note: The salary shared here is guesstimated on the basis of salaries provided to KVS or NVS teachers. Salary may vary on the basis of post, school administration and teacher's eligibility and work experience.

CTET-Qualified Teacher Job Profile

Teachers who have qualified the CTET exam and have been appointed as PRT or TGT Teachers in a central school are required to perform following roles and responsibilities:

- To have knowledge of child development and pedagogy

- To have expertise in teaching a subject

- Boost physical, intellectual and social growth of students

- Enhance learning abilities and develop good habits in children.

- Must have good communication skills

- Educate students on the basis of school curriculum

- Encourage participation of students in co curricular activities

- Maintain classroom records

- Create safe and secure classroom learning environment

Promotion & Career growth for CTET-qualified Teachers

CTET-qualified teachers are initially appointed for primary, elementary and upper secondary classes. Once you get recruited as a teacher, a lot of opportunities open up for career growth and promotion. The CTET-qualified teacher can be promoted as:

- Headmaster of primary/secondary school

- Senior Teacher in primary/secondary school

- Assistant Teacher in primary/secondary school

- Senior Teacher in Upper Primary School

- Principal in High-grade School