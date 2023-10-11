CUET Full Form: What CUET Stands For? Check Eligibility, Courses, And Syllabus Here

CUET Full Form: The full form of CUET is the Common Universities Entrance Test. It is a standardized examination conducted by the NTA(National Testing Agency) to help students enroll in various colleges and universities for undergraduate, postgraduate, and research program courses. The examination generally takes place between the months of May and July.

The CUET test is taken to help students enroll in various undergraduate, postgraduate, and research program courses. Many universities and colleges across the country recognize the examination and take its merit while admitting students. Some of the prestigious universities participating in CUCET are Jawaharlal Nehru University(JNU), Banaras Hindu University(BHU), Delhi University(DU), Aligarh Muslim University(AMU), and Jamia Millia Islamia(JMI).

The examination is divided into two parts. Part A is the same for every test taker while part B is molded according to the subject taken by the candidate. More about the exam pattern will be discussed below. The examination is two hours long and is in the MCQ pattern.

CUET Full Form: Overview

CUET was first conducted for admission to seven central universities for 1,500 seats in 41 undergraduate, postgraduate, and integrated courses in 2010. As of 2023, 54 colleges and universities participated in the examination to enroll students for various courses. Below is an overview of the CUET examination:

CUET Common Universities Entrance Test Conducting Body NTA(National Testing Agency) Mode of examination Online(CBE) Age limit Minimum age of 18 Question type MCQs Frequency Once a year Tentative Month May-July Exam time 2 hours Website cuet.nta.nic.in

What Is The Eligibility For CUET?

The eligibility criteria for CUET are given below:

Age Limit Minimum age of 18 Educational Qualification Undergraduate programs: 10+2 completion with a minimum 50% score Postgraduate programs: A bachelor’s degree with a minimum 55% score Ph.D. programs: A master’s degree from a recognized university with a minimum 55% score

Note: Candidates who have cleared JRF, UGC-CSIR, GATE, or equivalent exams are exempt from this test but still need to register for CUET.

What Is The Syllabus And Exam Pattern For CUET?

The examination is 2 hours long and is conducted in CBE mode. For both UG and PG programs, the examination is divided into two parts. Part A has 25 MCQs and Part B has 75 MCQs. Part B has several sub-sections depending on the subject you chose. Given below are the details of the syllabus and exam pattern:

Part A Syllabus Part B Syllabus Total MCQs Markings English

Logical Reasoning

General Knowledge

Analytical Skills,

Quantitative Reasoning Domain subject 100 1 marking for each correct mark, 0.25 marks deducted for every wrong answer

What Are The Courses CUET Offers?

There are several universities that accept CUET results. Candidates who cleared the CUET can access various universities and courses. Below are the various UG, PG, and PhD courses you can apply for after CUET: