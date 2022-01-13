Currency Note Press 2022 Exam Dates, Selection Process, How to Apply, Eligibility, Salary for 149 vacancies

Currency Note Press 2022 Registration till 25th January 2022. Check Exam Dates, Selection Process, How to Apply, Eligibility, Salary for 149 vacancies across Junior Technician, Junior Office Assistant, Supervisor, Welfare Officer, and Secretarial Assistant posts.

Currency Note Press 2022: The Currency Note Press is inviting application from eligible Indian citizens for filling up 149 vacancies across the posts of Junior Technician, Junior Office Assistant, Supervisor, Welfare Officer, and Secretarial Assistant. Online registration for CNP Recruitment 2022 is open from 4th January 2022 to 25th January 2022. The Currency Note Press 2022 Online Exam is expected to be conducted in February/March 2022 (tentatively) or it may get extended depending on the number of candidates. The CNP 2022 Admit Card will be available soon. In this article, we have shared the CNP Recruitment 2022 Exam Dates, Vacancies, Eligibility, Education Qualification, Age Limit, Selection Process, Syllabus & Exam Pattern, Salary & Allowances, Exam Centres, and How to Apply.

Currency Note Press 2022 Important Dates

Currency Note Press 2022 Important Events Important Dates CNP 2022 Registration Start Date 4th January 2022 CNP 2022 Registration Last Date 25th January 2022 Online Application and Payment of Fee 4th January 2022 to 25th January 2022 CNP 2022 Call Letter (Admit Card) To be Announced CNP 2022 Online Exam February/March 2022

Currency Note Press 2022 Vacancies

Post Code Name of the Post & Level No. of Posts/ Trade/ Category 01 Welfare Officer/ Level-A-2 Total Post - 01 (UR- 01) 02 Supervisor (Technical- Control)/ Level–S1 Total Posts - 10 (UR-06, SC-01, OBC-02, EWS-01) 03 Supervisor (Technical - Operation - Printing)/ Level–S1 Total Posts-05 {SC (Backlog) -03, OBC (Backlog) -02} 04 Supervisor (Official Language)/ Level A1 Total Post-01 (UR-01) 05 Secretarial Assistant/ Level B-4 Total Post-01 (UR-01) 06 Junior Office Assistant/ Level-B-3 Total Posts-06 (UR-03, OBC-03, (01 Backlog) 07 Junior Technician (Printing/ Control)/ Level–W-1 Total Posts- 104 (SC-15, ST-07, OBC-28, EWS-10, UR-44) 08 Junior Technician (Workshop)/ Level–W-1 Total Posts-08 {Mechanical (UR-05, OBC-02 SC-01)} Total Posts-02 {Air Conditioning (UR-02)} Total Posts-07 {Electrical (UR-05, SC-01, OBC-01)} Total Posts-04 {Electronics – UR-03, OBC-01}

Currency Note Press 2022 Eligibility

Candidates interested in applying for Currency Note Press 2022 for the posts of Junior Technician, Junior Office Assistant, Supervisor, Welfare Officer, and Secretarial Assistant should check the eligibility criteria such as education qualifications, age limit, and other important details.

Educational Qualification

Post Code Post & Level Educational Qualifications (As on the last date of online registration) 01 Welfare Officer/ Level-A-2 Degree or Diploma course in Social Science: (i) Master of Arts in Social work with a specialization in Industrial Relations, Labour Welfare and Personnel Management/ Post Graduate Degree of Master of Social Work (M.S.W.)/Master’s Degree in Personnel Management /Master Degree in Labour Law & Labour Welfare/Master’s Degree in Social Work with specialization in Labour Welfare and Personnel Management/Master of Industrial Relations of Personnel Management or Diploma in social service, Administration with Industrial Relations & Personnel Management/ Diploma in Labour studies/ Diploma in Social Service Administration of Social Work with specialization in Industrial Relations, Labour Welfare, and Personnel Management. (ii) Possesses adequate knowledge of Marathi language. The list of Degree’s/Diploma’s recognized by Govt. of Maharashtra, under Maharashtra Welfare Officers is enclosed as Annexure–I (CNP Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF Below) 02 Supervisor (Technical- Control)/ Level–S1 1st Class full-time Diploma in Engineering (Printing) OR Higher Qualification (B.Tech./ B.E./B.Sc. (Engineering in Printing)) may also be considered. 03 Supervisor (Technical- Operation - Printing)/ Level–S1 1st class full-time Diploma in Engineering (Printing) OR Higher Qualification (B.Tech. /B.E./B.Sc. (Engineering in Printing)) may also be considered. 04 Supervisor (Official Language)/ Level A1 Master’s Degree from a recognized University/Institute in Hindi or English with Hindi/English subject at Graduate level (Hindi in case of the candidate in post-graduate in English & vice-versa) AND One year of experience in translation from Hindi to English and vice-versa. Desirable: a. Knowledge of Sanskrit and/or any other modern language. b. Proficiency in working on Computers in Hindi language. 05 Secretarial Assistant/ Level B-4 Graduate in any discipline with at least 55% marks, Computer Knowledge, Stenography in English or Hindi @80 wpm and typing in English or Hindi @40 wpm. Desirable: Proficiency in Secretarial job. 06 Junior Office Assistant/ Level-B-3 Graduate any discipline with at least 55% marks, computer knowledge with typing speed on the computer in English @ 40 wpm/ in Hindi @ 30 wpm, as per the requirement. 07 Junior Technician (Printing/ Control)/ Level–W-1 Full-time ITI certificate in printing trade viz. Litho offset machine minder/letterpress machine minder/offset printing/ plate making/ electroplating/Full-time ITI Certificate in plate maker cum- Impositor / hand composing along with one year NAC Certificate in NCVT. 08 Junior Technician (Workshop)/ Level–W-1 Full-time ITI Certificate in Mechanical Trade along with one year NAC certificate from NCVT. Full-time ITI Certificate in Air Conditioning Trade along with one year NAC certificate from NCVT. Full-time ITI Certificate in Electrical Trade along with one year NAC certificate from NCVT. Full-time ITI Certificate in Electronics Trade along with one year NAC certificate from NCVT.

Age Limit

Post Code Post & Level Age Limit (As on the last date of online registration) 01 Welfare Officer/ Level-A-2 18 years to 30 years 02 Supervisor (Technical- Control)/ Level–S1 18 years to 30 years 03 Supervisor (Technical- Operation -Printing)/ Level–S1 18 years to 30 years 04 Supervisor (Official Language)/ Level A1 18 years to 30 years 05 Secretarial Assistant/ Level B-4 18 years to 28 years 06 Junior Office Assistant/ Level-B-3 18 years to 28 years 07 Junior Technician (Printing/ Control)/ Level–W-1 18 years to 25 years 08 Junior Technician (Workshop)/ Level–W-1 18 years to 25 years

Upper Age Limit Relaxation

SNo. Category Age relaxation 1. Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe 5 Years 2. Other Backward Classes (Non-Creamy Layer) 3 Years 3. Persons with Disabilities (PWD) - PWD (SC/ ST) 15 Years - PWD (OBC) 13 Years - PWD (Unreserved) 10 Years 4. Eligible Ex-Servicemen 3 Years - SC/ ST 8 Years - OBC 6 Years 5. Jammu & Kashmir (domiciled between 1st May 1985 to 30th April 1989) 5 Years 6. Widows/divorced women/women judicially separated who are not re-married SC/ ST 15 Years OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) 13 Years Unreserved 10 Years

NOTE:

Relaxation of age would be permissible to persons with disabilities as per the extant rules only to such persons who have minimum 40%

No relaxation in the upper age limit is admissible to SC/ST/OBC candidates applying for UR vacancies.

Relaxation of age would be permissible to OBC applicants belonging to the Non-creamy layer only. A certificate to this effect issued by the competent authority to be produced by the candidate.

There shall be no age bar for the in-service SPMCIL employees who fulfill the essential qualification and experience provided they have at least three years of service left as on the date of advertisement.

Candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes and the Other Backward Classes who are also covered under any other clauses of above, viz. those coming under the category of Ex-servicemen, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities, etc. will be eligible for a grant of cumulative age relaxation under both categories.

Currency Note Press 2022 Selection Process

The Currency Note Press 2022 Selection Process includes Online Written Exam and Stenography/Typing Test (for certain posts, refer to table below). The final selection will be made on the basis of the Merit List as per marks obtained in Online Examination only.

Posts Selection Process Welfare Officer, Supervisor, Junior Technician Online Exam Secretarial Assistant & Junior Office Assistant Online Exam & Stenography/Typing Test

Currency Note Press 2022 Exam Pattern

The basis of online exam for Currency Note Press 2022 will be of objective type. The online exam for the Welfare Officer & Supervisor posts will include 200 questions for 200 marks, and Secretarial Assistant & Junior Assistant will include 160 questions for 160 marks, and Junior Technician post will include 120 questions for 120 marks. The duration of exam for all posts will be the same which is 120 minutes. Check below exam pattern for Currency Note Press 2022 Welfare Officer, Supervisor, Secretarial Assistant, Junior Assistant, and Junior Technician posts.

CNP 2022 Exam Pattern Welfare Officer A-2 Level post

Sr. No. Name of the Test No. of Qs. Marks Duration 1 Professional knowledge in the respective Degree/Diploma 40 40 25 Minutes 2. General Awareness 40 40 20 Minutes 3. English Language 40 40 25 Minutes 4. Logical Reasoning 40 40 25 Minutes 5. Quantitative Aptitude 40 40 25 Minutes Total 200 200 120 Minutes

CNP 2022 Exam Pattern Supervisor (Technical-Control & T O Printing) S-1 Level post

Sr. No. Name of the Test No. of Qs. Marks Duration 1 Professional knowledge in the respective trade (Printing) 40 40 25 Minutes 2. General Awareness 40 40 20 Minutes 3. English Language 40 40 25 Minutes 4. Logical Reasoning 40 40 25 Minutes 5. Quantitative Aptitude 40 40 25 Minutes Total 200 200 120 Minutes

CNP 2022 Exam Pattern Supervisor (O.I) A-1 Level post

Sr. No. Name of the Test No. of Qs. Marks Duration 1 Professional knowledge Test of Domain knowledge which includes Hindi to English and vice-versa translation skills (Which includes Hindi & English comprehension). 40 40 25 Minutes 2. General Awareness (with special emphasis on Computer knowledge 40 40 25 Minutes 3. General Hindi 40 40 25 Minutes 4. General English 40 40 25 Minutes 5. General Knowledge / Current Affairs. 40 40 20 Minutes Total 200 200 120 Minutes

CNP 2022 Exam Jr. Technician (Printing/Control) & Jr. Technician (Workshop) W-1 Level & posts

Sr. No Name of Test No. of Qs. Marks Duration 1 General Science 30 30 30 Minutes 2 General Awareness 30 30 30 Minutes 3 Logical Reasoning 30 30 30 Minutes 4 Quantitative Aptitude 30 30 30 Minutes Total 120 120 120 Minutes

CNP 2022 Exam Secretarial Assistant (B-4 Level) & Jr. Office Assistant (B-3) posts

Sr. No. Name of the Test No. of Qs. Marks Duration 1. General Awareness 40 40 30 Minutes 2. English Language 40 40 30 Minutes 3. Logical Reasoning 40 40 30 Minutes 4. Quantitative Aptitude 40 40 30 Minutes Total 160 160 120 Minutes

NOTE for Secretarial Assistant (B-4 Level) & Jr. Office Assistant (B-3) posts

(i) Skill Test (Typing Test/Stenography Test) may be conducted earlier or after online examination, depending upon no. of candidates applying against the post.

(ii) Secretarial Assistant: Stenography Test, Typing Skill Test on Computer and Online Test. Typing Test/Stenography Test, will only be of qualifying nature (assessment will not be done on the basis of its marks). candidates will be given one dictation for 10 minutes in English or Hindi (as opted by Candidates in the Online Application form) at the speed of 80 wpm. The matter will have to be transcribed on Computer with typing speed of 40 wpm.

(iii) Jr. Office Assistant: Typing Test in English/Hindi (English @ 40 wpm/Hindi @ 30 wpm) will be conducted. Typing Test will only be of qualifying nature and assessment will not be done on the basis of its marks.

(iv) Typing Skill Test/ Online Examination will be conducted at the following centres namely Nashik (MH), Mumbai (MH), Kolkata (WB), Hyderabad (TS), Delhi, Bhopal (MP).

Currency Note Press 2022 Marking Scheme

The number of questions answered correctly by a candidate in each objective test is considered for arriving at the Corrected Score. In the Selection process, an applicant has to obtain high marks in the test and rank sufficiently higher to be allowed for the next stage for further process of selection wherever skill test is applicable. Merely qualifying in the online examination will not entitle an applicant to appointment to the posts of Welfare Officer, Supervisor (Tech. Oprs.) at S-1 level, Supervisor (O.L.) at A-1 level, Secretarial Assistant. At B-4 level, Jr. Office Assistant at B-3 level, Jr. Technician (Technical/ Workshop) at W-1 Level in the Currency Note Press, Nasik Road. There will be no negative marking for the wrong answer for the online examination. The final merit list will be drawn by the marks obtained in the online examination. The minimum qualifying marks i.e., cut-off marks required to consider on order of merit for different categories of candidates are as under:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks Percentage UR & EWS Category 55% OBC Category 50% SC/ST Category 45%

Currency Note Press 2022 Salary & Allowances

Post Code Post & Level Scale of Pay in IDA Pattern 01 Welfare Officer/ Level-A-2 Rs.29,740- 1,03,000/- 02 Supervisor (Technical- Control)/ Level–S1 Rs. 27,600- 95,910/- 03 Supervisor (Technical-Operation - Printing)/ Level–S1 Rs.27,600- 95,910/- 04 Supervisor (Official Language)/ Level A1 Rs.27,600- 95,910/- 05 Secretarial Assistant/ Level B-4 Rs.23,910 – 85,570/- 06 Junior Office Assistant/ Level-B-3 Rs.21,540- 77,160/- 07 Junior Technician (Printing/ Control)/ Level–W-1 Rs.18,780- 67,390/- 08 Junior Technician (Workshop)/ Level–W-1 Rs.18,780 - 67,390/-

Currency Note Press 2022 Vacancies How to Apply

(i) Candidates are requested to apply only ONLINE through the official website of Currency Press Note, Nashik Road from 4th January 2022 to 25th January 2022. No other mode of submission of application will be accepted by the Bank.

(ii) Open CAREERS section and click on the option APPLY ONLINE which will open a new screen. To register application, choose the tab CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION and enter Name, Contact details, and Email-ID. A Provisional Registration Number and Password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen. The candidate should note down the Provisional Registration Number and Password.

(iii) Candidates are advised to carefully fill and verify the details filled and validate the details. Save your application by clicking the VALIDATE YOUR DETAILS and SAVE & NEXT buttons. Candidates can proceed to upload Photo, Signature, Left Thumb impression, and handwriting declaration as per the specifications.

(iv) Candidates are required to upload all required documents (brief resume, ID proof, age proof, PWD Certificate (if applicable), educational qualification, experience, etc.) failing which their application/candidature will not be considered for shortlisting/ interview.

(v) Click on the PAYMENT Tab and proceed with payment of application fees. Click on the SUBMIT button.

NOTE: All correspondence will be made only on the email ID mentioned by the candidate in their online application form. Please keep the email ID safe and working.

CNP 2022 Exam Fees

Category of Applicant Amount of Fee (Non-refundable) incl. of GST Unreserved/OBC/EWSs Rs 600/- as application fee cum intimation charges SC/ ST/ PwBD Rs 100/- as intimation charges (exempted from exam fees)

Currency Note Press 2022 Apply Online

Currency Note Press 2022 Notification PDF