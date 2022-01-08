Currency Note Press Recruitment 2022 for 149 Vacancies, Check Qualification, Salary & Application Process Here

Currency Note Press Recruitment 2022 has been released on cnpnashik.spmcil.com for recruitment of Welfare Officer, Supervisor, Junior Technician, Secretarial Assistant, and Junior Office Assistant. Check online submission of application date, Detailed advertisement, vacancies, application form, and other details below.

Currency Note Press Recruitment 2022: Currency Note Press, Nashik Road, Nashik (Maharashtra) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Welfare Officer, Supervisor, Junior Technician, Secretarial Assistant, and Junior Office Assistant. Interested candidates can apply online from 4 January 2022 to 25 January 2022. A total of 149 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Willing candidates can check educational qualifications, age limit, salaries, and other details about the recruitment below.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 4 January 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 25 January 2022

Duration of the opening of website link for applying online application: 4 to 25 January 2022

Payment of fees in online mode: 4 to 25 January 2022

Currency Note Press Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Welfare Officer/ Level-A-2- 1 Post

Supervisor (Technical Control)- 10 Posts

Supervisor (Technical Operation) - Printing- 5 Posts

Supervisor (Official Language)- 1 Post

Secretarial Assistant- 1 Post

Junior Office Assistant - 6 Posts

Junior Technician (Printing/ Control) -104 Posts

Junior Technician (Workshop) - 21 Posts

Currency Note Press Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Welfare Officer/ Level-A-2- Degree or Diploma course in Social Science: Master of Arts in Social work with a specialization in Industrial Relations, Labour Welfare and Personnel Management/ Post Graduate Degree of Master of Social Work (M.S.W.)/Master’s Degree in Personnel Management /Master Degree in Labour Law & Labour Welfare/Master’s Degree in Social Work with specialization in Labour Welfare and Personnel Management/Master of Industrial Relations of Personnel Management or Diploma in social service, Administration with Industrial Relations & Personnel Management/ Diploma in Labour studies/ Diploma in Social Service Administration of Social Work with specialization in Industrial Relations, Labour Welfare and Personnel Management.

Supervisor (Technical Control)- Diploma in Engineering (Printing). OR Higher Qualification i.e. B.Tech./ B.E./B.Sc.(Engineering in Printing).

Supervisor (Technical Operation) - Printing- Diploma in Engineering (Printing) OR Higher Qualification i.e. B.Tech. /B.E./B.Sc.(Engineering in Printing may also be considered.

Supervisor (Official Language)- Master’s Degree from a recognized University/Institute in Hindi or English with Hindi/English subject at Graduate level (i.e. Hindi in case of the candidate in post-graduate in English & vice-versa.).

Secretarial Assistant- Graduate in any discipline with at least 55% marks, Computer Knowledge, Stenography in English or Hindi @80 wpm and typing in English or Hindi @40 wpm.

Junior Office Assistant - Graduate any discipline with at least 55% marks, computer knowledge with typing speed on the computer in English @ 40 wpm / in Hindi @ 30 wpm, as per the requirement.

Junior Technician (Printing/ Control) - ITI certificate in printing trade viz. Litho offset machine minder/letterpress machine minder/offset printing/ plate making/ electroplating/Full-time ITI Certificate in plate maker compositor/hand composing along with one year NAC Certificate in NCVT.

Junior Technician (Workshop) - ITI Certificate in the concerned subject.

Download CNP Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

CNP Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Welfare Officer/ Level-A-2, Supervisor (Technical Control), Supervisor (Technical Operation) - Printing, Supervisor (Official Language)- 18 to 30 years

Secretarial Assistant, Junior Office Assistant - 18 to 28 years

Junior Technician (Printing/ Control), Junior Technician (Workshop) - 18 to 25 years

CNP Recruitment 2022 Salary

Welfare Officer/ Level-A-2 -Rs.29,740- 1,03,000/-

Supervisor (Technical Control), Supervisor (Technical Operation), Printing, Supervisor (Official Language)- Rs. 27,600- 95,910/-

Secretarial Assistant/ Level B-4 - Rs.23,910 – 85,570/-

Junior Office Assistant/ Level-B-3 - Rs.21,540- 77,160/-

Junior Technician (Printing/ Control)/ Level–W-1, Junior Technician (Workshop) - Rs.18,780- 67,390/-

How to apply for CNP Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 25 January 2022. After the submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application submission for future reference.