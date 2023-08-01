CBSE Current Electricity Class 12 MCQs of Physics Chapter 3 (with Answers)

Current Electricity Class 12 MCQs: Prepare for CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2024 with these Multiple Choice Questions with Answers from CBSE Class 12 Physics Chapter 3. These Current Electricity MCQs with answers will clear your concepts and also help you in scoring more marks in the 12th class Physics Board exam 2024.

Current Electricity Class 12 MCQ Questions: The Current Electricity chapter holds significant importance in CBSE Class 12 Physics as it lays the foundation for understanding electric circuits, which proves beneficial for subsequent topics in the syllabus. The chapter starts with an introduction to electric current, charge, and the distinction between conventional and electron flow. Subsequently, various crucial topics are included, such as Ohm's Law, circuit components like resistors, capacitors, and inductors, as well as series and parallel circuits. Additionally, it also covers Kirchhoff's laws, Wheatstone bridge and electric power. The provided set of 12th class CBSE Current Electricity MCQs with answers, comprehensively covers essential concepts from Chapter 3. These MCQs have been meticulously curated to align perfectly with the latest CBSE 12th Physics syllabus for the academic year 2023-24 and the NCERT’s latest content. Through practicing these specially-designed CBSE Class 12 Current Electricity MCQs, students can significantly enhance their preparation for the upcoming CBSE Board exam 2024, ultimately aiming for improved academic scores.

Current Electricity Class 12 MCQ Questions with Answers

1 What is the rate of flow of electric charge through any cross-section of a conductor?.

Electric flux Electric potential Electric current Electric field

Answer: (c) Electric current

2 How many different resistances are possible with two equal resistors?

(a) 2

(b) 3

(c) 4

(d) 5

Answer: (b) 3

3 _________ is the Unit of conductance



Dyne Siemen Ohm Volts

Answer: (b) Siemen

4 Specific resistance of all metals is mostly affected by:

(a) temperature

(b) pressure

(c) magnetic field

(d) volume

Answer: (a) temperature

5 Drift velocity of a free electron inside a conductor is:

the thermal speed of the free electron the average speed required by the electron in any direction the speed with which a free electron emerges out of the conductor the average speed of the electron between successive collisions in the direct opposition to opposite to the applied electric field

Answer: (d) the average speed of the electron between successive collisions in the direct opposition to opposite to the applied electric field

6 If potential difference V has been applied to a copper wire and the potential difference is increased to 2V, the drift velocity of electrons will

Be half the initial velocity Remain same Be √2 times the initial velocity Be double the initial velocity

Answer: (d) Be double the initial velocity

7 The example of a non-ohmic resistance is:

(a) copper wire

(b) fi lament lamp

(c) carbon resistor (d) diode

Answer: (d) diode

8 According to kKirchoff’s law, in any analytical circuit, if the direction of current is assumed opposite, then the value of current will be

-i i 2i 0

Answer: (a) -i

9 In wheatstone bridge, the known and the unknown resistance are interchanged for measurement of resistance. The error so removed is

End correction Due to temperature effect Index error Random error

Answer: (a) End correction

10 The I-V characteristics shown in figure represents



(a) ohmic conductors

(b) non-ohmic conductors

(c) insulators

(d) superconductors

Answer: (b) non-ohmic conductors

