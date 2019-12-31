CWC MT Result 2020 Declared @cwccareers.in, Check Central Warehousing Corporation MT Result Link Here

CWC MT Result 2020 Download: Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) has declared the result for the posts of Management trainees and other on its official website. Now all wait is over for those candidates who have applied for the MT and Other posts under Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC). Now candidates can check their result available on the official website of Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC)- https://cwccareers.in.

In order to download the CWC MT Result 2020, candidates would require furnishing their login credentials like Registration number, Roll Number and Date of Birth on the official website.

It is to be noted that Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) had invited applications for 550 vacancies of Management trainees, Accountant, Hindi Translator, Junior Superintendent, Junior Technical Assistant and other.

Candidates having Degree with 1st class Master Degree of Business Administration, Specialization in Personnel Management or Human Resource or Industrial Relation or Marketing Management or Supply Chain Management from recognized University have applied for MT Posts.

CWC MT Result 2020 Download Process



Visit the official website of Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) i.e. https://cwccareers.in/

Go to the Result section available on the Home Page.

Click on the link-The result for the post of Management Trainee (General) is available. Click here to see the result given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will need to fill your registration credentials – Registration number, Roll Number and Date of Birth.

Once entered correctly and submitting, you will see your Result.

Take Print Out of your result and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) for latest updates regarding the selection process for Management trainees and other posts.