Dantewada District Recruitment 2021 Notification Out for 300 Fighter Constables Post; Check How to Apply, Salary, Eligibility

Office of the Superintendent of Police District Dakshin Bastar Dantewada, has released the notification in connection with the recruitment of 300 Fighter Constables on its official website. Check details here.

Created On: Oct 22, 2021 13:00 IST
Dantewada District Recruitment 2021
Dantewada District Recruitment 2021

Dantewada District Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: Office of the Superintendent of Police District Dakshin Bastar Dantewada, has released the notification in connection with the recruitment of 300 Fighter Constables. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 12 November 2021. 

Candidates with certain educational qualification including 10th Pass can apply for Dantewada District Recruitment 2021 Job Notification. Candidates should note that they will have to fulfill the requisite Physical Measurement and Efficiency Test for the posts as mentioned in the notification. You can check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Important Date  for Dantewada District Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: 
Last Date for Submission of Application: 12 November 2021
Physical Measurement/Efficiency Test Date: 22 to 30 November 2021. 
Written Exam Date: 12 December 2021 

Vacancy Details  for Dantewada District Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: 
Fighter Constables-300 Posts 

Eligibility Criteria  for Dantewada District Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: 
Educational Qualification
Candidates should have 10th Pass from recognized Board. 
Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts. 
Physical Measurement
Candidates should have fulfill the required Physical Measurement in term of Height, Chest and others. Pls check the details Physical Measurement on the short notification. 

Selection Process: 
Candidates will be shortlisted based on the Application Form and documents and will be called for Physical Measurement/Efficiency Test. Candidates qualified in the Physical Measurement/Efficiency Test will have to appear in the written test. Written test will be conducted for total 50 marks and 02 hours will be allotted for the same. Final selection will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in PET/Written/ Interview. 

Dantewada District Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF

How to Apply  for Dantewada District Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts in prescribed format on or before 12 November 2021. 

