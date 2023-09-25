DAVV Result 2023 OUT at dauniv.ac.in; Direct Link to Download UG, PG Marksheet

DAVV Result 2023 Released: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) declared the results for various UG, PG courses MBBS, BUMS, B.Sc, BCA, M.Sc, and other exams. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

DAVV Result 2023 Released: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has recently declared the results for various UG, PG courses MBBS, B.Sc, BCA, BUMS, M.Sc, and other exams. The students can download DAVV Result 2023 PDF from the official website of university- dauniv.ac.in

DAVV Results 2023

How to Check Marksheet of DAVV?

The DAVV Students can check their annual results for various UG and PG courses like B.Sc, BCA, MBBS, BUMS, M.Sc, and other exams online at the university's official website. The students need to follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the result PDF of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - dauniv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ segment given on the menu bar.

Step 3: Choose the course from the given list and click on ‘Mark List’

Step 4: Select the session, status, exam name and enter the roll number

Step 5: Check the results and download it

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya: Important Points

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya(DAVV) formerly University of Indore, situated in Indore, Madhya Pradesh is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

It was established in the year 1964 by an Act of the Legislature Assembly of Madhya Pradesh.

The university offers diploma, UG, PG, open & distance learning, and doctoral programs in various specializations. For students, staff, and faculty members, DAVV has modern and upgraded facilities.