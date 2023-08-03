[Latest] DAVV Result 2023: Check Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Result Link Here at dauniv.ac.in

The DAVV Result 2023 is available to download from the student login portal available at the official website - dauniv.ac.in. The examination authority declares the professional and UG courses.

DAVV Result 2023

DAVV Result 2023: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya has released the results for the undergraduate professional and degree programmes. The link for students to check the results is available on the official website - dauniv.ac.in. Candidates who have appeared for the semester examinations can check the results through the link given on the official website. To check the semester results, candidates are required to visit the official website and click on the result pdf link provided in the result portal.

DAVV semester results are available for download on the official website. The semester results have been released for the MBBS, B.Sc, BDS, M.Sc, LLB, MBA, and other professional courses.

DAVV offers over 200 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes to over 2.6 lakh students. The university also offers distance learning courses via the Directorate of Distance Education. 

DAVV Result 2023 Latest Updates & News: MBBS, BDS, LLB Semester Exams Result Declared

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya has released the semester results for the MBBS, BDS, LLB, M.Sc and other programmes, second MBBS, third MBBS, LLB first and second semester, LLM first and second semester, BDS third year and final year exams. 

To Check DAVV Result 2023

Direct Link

How to Check DAVV Result 2023: Steps to Download Devi Ahilya Vishwavisyalaya Result and Mark Sheet

Candidates can check below the process to download semester, yearly, and final results and marks sheets. 

How to Check DAVV Result 2023?

DAVV has announced the semester results for various postgraduate and professional courses. Candidates can check their results online on the official website of the university. Students can follow the steps mentioned below to check their semester results.

DAVV Result 2023: How to Check and Download Devi Ahilya Vishwavisyalaya Result Online - 

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university -

Step 2: Check for the results section 

Step 3: Select Results, and choose the respective course/year 

Step 4: Enter the session, status, exam name and roll number

Step 5: Check the results and download it 

DAVV Result 2023: Direct Links to Check

Check below the course-wise DAVV Result direct link (Latest). 

Course

DAVV Result Dates

Result Links

Rv/Rw: Master Of Business Adm. (Ft)Sem-3 Updated (Mark List) / (Pass List)

July 14, 2023

Click here

B.A.Llb (Hons.)Sem-10 (Mark List) / (Pass List)

July 14, 2023

Click here

Rv/Rw : M.S.W.(New) Sem. 3 Dec-2022 (Mark List) / (Pass List)

July 12, 2023

Click here

Rv/Rw : Third Year B.A.M.S.(New) Jan-2023 (Mark List) / (Pass List)

July 11, 2023

Click here

Rv/Rw : Second Year B.A.M.S.(New) Jan-2023 (Mark List) / (Pass List)

July 11, 2023

Click here

Rv/Rw : Master Of Business Adm. (Ft)Sem-3 Dec-2022 (Mark List) / (Pass List)

July 11, 2023

Click Here

B.Sc.(H.Sc.) Part 2 3ydc Exam (Mark List) / (Pass List)

July 11, 2023

Click here

DAVV Indore Highlights: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Overview 

Candidates can check below the DAVV Indore overview and highlights. 

DAVV Indore  Highlights

About DAVV

Details

University Name

Devi Ahilya Vishwavisyalaya, Indore

Popularly Known As

DAVV

Established

1964

Exam

JEE Main, GATE, CUET UG, CUET PG

DAVV Result Link - Latest

Click Here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

 

FAQ

Is DAVV Indore recognized by the University Grants Commission?

Yes, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC)

How do I check my DAVV result 2023 for the semester exam?

The DAVV result 2023 can be checked on the official website. Candidates can also find the link to check DAVV results on this page.

Is DAVV Result 2023 Declared?

Yes, DAVV has released the results of various courses and programs. The Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalayaresult 2023 has been released on the official result portal.

