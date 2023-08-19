DDA Answer Key 2023: Direct Link to Patwari Question Paper PDF

DDA Multiple Post Answer Key 2023: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has completed its prelims exam on August 19, 2023 across the Delhi/NCR. The Authority is recruiting a total of 687 various vacancies including Patwari, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Surveyor, Naib Tehsildar, Legal Assistant, Architectural Assistant and Assistant Accounts Officer and others.
As per the short notice released, the DDA Patwari Exam 2023 is scheduled to be held on 19, 20 and 26 August 2023.
All those students who appeared in the DDA Multiple Post exam will be able to download the answer key from the official website of the DDA. The Answer keys will be made available on the official website –dda.gov.in.
It is expected that Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will upload the official answer key on its official website soon after completion of the exam.
You can download the DDA Answer Key 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.
Steps to Download DDA Multiple Post Prelims Question Paper 2023 Answer Key?
- Go to the official website of Delhi Development Authority (DDA)-dda.gov.in.
- Move to What's New section on the home page.
- Click on the link that shows ‘provisional answer key of multiple posts exam 2023’ on the home page.
- You will get the pdf of the required answer key in a new window.
- Download and save it for future reference.
Candidates should note that if they find any discrepancies or have doubts regarding the answer key of the question papers, they can raise the objections for the answers. Candidats should note that they can raise their objections in online mode as displayed by the DDA on its official website. You can contact the concerned authority for details in this regard.
Candidates will have to pay fees, if needed as per the short notification to raise their objections. You will have to submit proof of payment of a fee after following the guidelines mentioned on the short notice. You can check the details of the process to raise objections on the official website.