DDA Answer Key 2023: Direct Link to Patwari Question Paper PDF

DDA Multiple Post Answer Key 2023: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has completed its prelims exam on August 19, 2023 across the Delhi/NCR. The Authority is recruiting a total of 687 various vacancies including Patwari, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Surveyor, Naib Tehsildar, Legal Assistant, Architectural Assistant and Assistant Accounts Officer and others.

As per the short notice released, the DDA Patwari Exam 2023 is scheduled to be held on 19, 20 and 26 August 2023.



All those students who appeared in the DDA Multiple Post exam will be able to download the answer key from the official website of the DDA. The Answer keys will be made available on the official website –dda.gov.in.



It is expected that Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will upload the official answer key on its official website soon after completion of the exam.

You can download the DDA Answer Key 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Steps to Download DDA Multiple Post Prelims Question Paper 2023 Answer Key?