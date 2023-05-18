Defence Jobs and Vacancy 2023: UPSC NDA 2 application begins on May 17 for 395 posts

NDA 2 notification 2023 has been released on May 17 for 395 posts in Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and Naval Academy. Know more about the NDA 2 important date, online form, eligibility, pattern, vacancy etc

UPSC NDA 2 Notification 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (II) notification on May 17, 2023. The NDA NA II notification has been released for the recruitment of 395 commissioned officers posts in the three wings of the Indian Defence Services.

NDA job application process started on May 17 and the last date to apply online is June 6, 2023. The application form can be filled in online mode from the official website - https://upsconline.nic.in/upsc/OTRP/index.php

NDA 2 2023 Eligibility: Age Limit and Educational Qualification

Age Limit: Candidates (male/female) who are unmarried and born not earlier than January 01, 2005, and not later than January 01, 2008, are eligible to apply for NDA 2 2023. According to the notification, applicants must have

Educational Qualification:

Army Wing of National Defence Academy: The candidate should have passed in class 12th pass/HSC or equivalent examination from a State Education Board or a University.

Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy: The candidate must have completed class 12th/HSC or equivalent with Physics and Mathematics from a State Education Board or a recognised University

NDA NA 2 application form 2023 can be also filled by candidates who are appearing in the 12th Class under the 10+2 School education or equivalent examination.

NDA 2 2023 Application: How to apply online

The UPSC NDA 2 2023 online application form can be filled out from the official website - UPSC. While applying for the NDA 2, 2023 candidates are advised to ascertain their eligibility as per the information provided in the notification. At the time of applying, the general category candidates have to pay Rs. 100 while SC/ ST candidates/ Sons of JCOs/ NCOs/ ORs are exempted from payment of the fee. The fee can be paid online through Visa/ MasterCard/ Rupay Credit/ Debit Card. The fee can be also deposited in any Branch of SBI by cash or can be submitted by using the net banking facility of the State Bank of India.

NDA 2 2023 Application Link: The official link to apply is provided below.

NDA NA II 2023 Application Link upsconline.nic.in/upsc/OTRP/index.php

NDA 2 2023 Exam Pattern: Subjects and Marking Scheme

Candidates can check below the NDA 2 2023 exam pattern.

The NDA 2 exam will be conducted on September 3, 2023 in pen and paper-based format

The booklet will be in Multiple Choice questions in English & Hindi

There will be a negative marking of 0.83 marks for Maths, 1.33 for English, and 1.33 marks for GK

The exam will be conducted in two shifts

NDA 2 2023 Exam Pattern: Check the details below

Test Booklet Code Subject Max. Marks Exam Duration 1 Mathematics 300 2.5 hours 2 General Ability Test 600 2.5 hours Total 900 5 hours

NDA 2 Exam Date 2023: Important Dates

Check the important dates for NDA 2 2023 from the below table.

UPSC NDA 2 Exam Date 2023 Exam Events NDA 2 Dates NDA 2 Notification Released on May 17, 2023 NDA Application form starts on May 17, 2023 Last date to apply for NDA 2023 June 06, 2023 NDA Admit Card 2023 August 2023 NDA Exam Date 2023 September 02, 2023 NDA Result 2023 November 2023 SSB Interview December 2023

NDA Jobs Vacancy 2023:

A total of 395 vacancies are available in NDA II 2023. Candidates can check the academy-wise distribution of NDA vacancies from the table below.