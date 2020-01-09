Delhi District Court JJA Result 2020 Declared @delhicourts.nic.in, Check Direct Link Here

Delhi District Court JJA Result 2020: The result of the Delhi District Court Junior Judicial Assistant posts have been published on the official website- delhicourts.nic.in. All such candidates who have appeared in the Delhi District Court Junior Judicial Assistant post exam can check their result on the official website-delhicourts.nic.

It is noted that DDC Junior Judicial Assistant exam was conducted on 29 November 2019 (Friday). DDC Exam was consist of 120 objective type questions on General English & Comprehension (60 Qs), General Knowledge (Including Current Affairs) (30 Qs), and General Intelligence (30 Qs).

Earlier Delhi District Court had notified recruitment process for posts including Junior Judicial Assistant in the office of Principal Judge, Family Courts (HQs), Delhi.

Also Read

APPSC Group 1 Revised Mains Exam Schedule 2019 Announced

A number of candidates were applied for the 771 vacancies declared under various Delhi Courts including Central District, West District, East District, North District, South District etc.

Direct Link for Delhi District Court JJA Result 2020







How to Download Delhi District Court JJA Result 2020

Go to official website www.delhidistrictcourts.nic.in

Click on the link - Delhi District Court JJA Result 2020 given on the homepage

A new window will open where you get the PDF of the desired result.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Delhi District Court for latest updates regarding the Delhi District Court Data Entry Operator, Personal Assistant Posts selection process.

You May Also Read

RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment 2019; Notification Released for 4207 Posts

CCRS Recruitment 2019 for Research Officer Posts, Apply Till February 18

DFPD Recruitment 2019 for Junior Cost Accounts Officer Posts

Candidates can check also the www.jagranjosh.com for further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result Latest Updates on its website.