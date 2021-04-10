Delhi District Court Recruitment 2021 for Peon, Chowkidar, Safaikarmchari & Process Server, Apply Online @delhidistrictcourts.nic.in

Delhi District Court Recruitment 2021: Office of the Principal District & Sessions Judge Tis Hazari Court, Delhi has published a recruitment notification for the post of Peon/ Orderly/ Dak Peon, Chowkidar, Sweeper/Safai Karamchari and Process Server. Eligible Person with Disability (PWD) can apply for DDC Recruitment 2021 through online mode on official website of Delhi District Court (DDC) from 13 April 2021. The last date for submitting online application is 18 April 2021.

Candidates who have applied earlier i.e. from 01 February to 06 February 2021 need not apply again.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 13 April 2021 from 10 AM

Last date of Online Application - 18 April 2021 upto 5 PM

DDC Vacancy Details

Peon/ Orderly/ Dak Peon - 12 Posts

Chowkidar 1 Post

Sweeper/Safai Karamchari - 1 Post

Process Server - 3 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for DDC Group C Posts

Educational Qualification:

Peon/Orderly/Dak-Peon, Chowkidar and Sweeper/Safai Karamchar - 10th Passed or equivalent from a recognized board

Process Server - 10th Passed or equivalent from a recognized board/Higher Secondary with driving license of LMV and 2 years unblemished driving experience.

Selection Criteria for DDC Group C Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of :

Peon/Orderly/Dak-Peon, Chowkidar and Sweeper/Safai Karamchar - Objective (MCQ) Test & Interview

Process Server - Objective (MCQ) Test, Driving Test & Interview

How to Apply for DDC Recruitment 2021 ?

Specially-abled candidates can apply online on Delhi District Court website www.delhidistrictcourts.nic.in from 13 to 18 April 2021.

Application Fee:

Rs. 250/-

DDC Recruitment Notification PDF