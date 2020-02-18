Delhi District Court Skill Test Admit Card 2020 for SPA/PA Released @delhicourts.nic.in

Delhi District Court Skill Test Admit Card 2020: Delhi District Court has released the admit card for the skill test for the posts of Senior Personal Assistant and Personal Assistant on its official website. Candidates who have to appear for the Skill Test for the posts of Sr Personal Assistant and Personal Assistant Posts can download their admit card from DDC official website www.delhidistrictcourts.nic.in.

Delhi District Court has also released the admit card for Senior Personal Assistant and Personal Assistant Posts on the official website. All candidates who have called for the Skill Test can directly download the admit card by providing their login credentials on the official website.

The Skill Test for Stenography Test and Typing test for the posts of Senior Personal Assistant and Personal Assistant is to be conducted on 23 and 24 February 2020. Candidates will have to download 02 Admit card for both the tests which will be conducted in two shifts for each posts.

It is noted that candidates who qualified in Delhi District Court Online exam have been called for Skill Test (Shorthand & Typing Test) and interview for Senior Personal Assistant and Personal Assistant Posts. The Final merit of successful candidates will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in aggregate of the candidate’s performance in the Descriptive Test and interview.

Delhi District Court Skill Test Admit Card 2020: Download Process



Visit the official website of Delhi District Court i.e. https://delhicourts.nic.in/.

Click on the link E-Admit Card for the post of Senior Personal Assistant and Personal Assistant Skill Test displaying on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will need to fill your registration credentials – User ID and Password.

Once entered correctly and submitting, you will see your Admit Card.

Take Print Out of your admit card and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Delhi District Court for latest updates regarding the recruitment process of Senior Personal Assistant and Personal Assistant. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.