Department of Forest, Government of Delhi Recruitment 2020 for 226 Forest Ranger, Forest Guard & Wildlife Guard Posts, Apply @forest.delhigovt.nic.in 

Department of Forest, Government of Delhi Recruitment 2020: Department of Forest and Wildlife, Government of NCT of Delhi is looking to recruit Forestry Staff for the post of Forest Ranger, Forest Guard, and Wildlife Guard/Game Watcher. Online Applications will be accepted for Delhi Forest Department Recruitment 2020 from 14 January.
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on Delhi Forest Department Website www.forest.delhigovt.nic.in on or before 13 February 2020.
Delhi Forest Department Recruitment Notification PDF
Important Dates
- Opening date of online registration of applications - 14 January 2020
- Last Date of Application - 13 February 2020
- Tentative dates of computer based online test - 12th and/or 13th March 2020
Department of Forest, Government of Delhi Vacancy Details
Total Posts – 226
- Forest Ranger – 4 Posts
- Forest Guard – 211
- Wildlife Guard/Game Watcher - 11
Eligibility Criteria for Forest Ranger, Forest Guard & Wildlife Guard Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Forest Ranger – Bachelor’s Degree in Science or Engineering from any recognized University/Institute in (i) Agriculture (ii)Botany (iii)Chemistry (iv)Computer Application/Computer Science (v)Engineering Agriculture/ Chemical/civil /Computer/ Electrical/ Electronics/Mechanical (vi)Environmental Science, (vii)Forestry (viii)Geology (ix)Horticulture (x)Mathematics (xi)Physics (xii)Statistics (xiii)Veterinary Science (xiv)Zoology.
- Forest Guard – 12th passed from a recognized board.
- Wildlife Guard/Game Watcher - 10th passed from recognized Board/Institute.
Age Limit:
- Forest Ranger – 30 years
- Forest Guard – 18 -27 years
- Wildlife Guard/Game Watcher - 18 -27 years
For more information, check detailed notification given below
Selection Procedure for Department of Forest, Government of Delhi
Selection will be done on the basis of online competitive examination
How to Apply for Department of Forest, Government of Delhi Jobs 2020
Candidates are required to apply online on the website http://forest.delhigovt.nic.in on or before 13 February 2020.
Application Fee:
Rs. 100/- (No Fee for Female Candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/Schedule Tribes)