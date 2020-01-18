Department of Forest, Government of Delhi Recruitment 2020 for 226 Forest Ranger, Forest Guard & Wildlife Guard Posts, Apply @forest.delhigovt.nic.in 

Department of Forest, Government of Delhi Recruitment

Department of Forest, Government of Delhi Recruitment 2020: Department of Forest and Wildlife, Government of NCT of Delhi is looking to recruit Forestry Staff for the post of Forest Ranger, Forest Guard, and Wildlife Guard/Game Watcher. Online Applications will be accepted for Delhi Forest Department Recruitment 2020 from 14 January.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on Delhi Forest Department Website www.forest.delhigovt.nic.in on or before 13 February 2020.

Delhi Forest Department Recruitment Notification PDF

Important Dates

Opening date of online registration of applications - 14 January 2020

Last Date of Application - 13 February 2020

Tentative dates of computer based online test - 12th and/or 13th March 2020

Department of Forest, Government of Delhi Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 226

Forest Ranger – 4 Posts

Forest Guard – 211

Wildlife Guard/Game Watcher - 11

Eligibility Criteria for Forest Ranger, Forest Guard & Wildlife Guard Posts

Educational Qualification:

Forest Ranger – Bachelor’s Degree in Science or Engineering from any recognized University/Institute in (i) Agriculture (ii)Botany (iii)Chemistry (iv)Computer Application/Computer Science (v)Engineering Agriculture/ Chemical/civil /Computer/ Electrical/ Electronics/Mechanical (vi)Environmental Science, (vii)Forestry (viii)Geology (ix)Horticulture (x)Mathematics (xi)Physics (xii)Statistics (xiii)Veterinary Science (xiv)Zoology.

Forest Guard – 12th passed from a recognized board.

Wildlife Guard/Game Watcher - 10th passed from recognized Board/Institute.

Age Limit:

Forest Ranger – 30 years

Forest Guard – 18 -27 years

Wildlife Guard/Game Watcher - 18 -27 years

For more information, check detailed notification given below

Selection Procedure for Department of Forest, Government of Delhi

Selection will be done on the basis of online competitive examination

How to Apply for Department of Forest, Government of Delhi Jobs 2020

Candidates are required to apply online on the website http://forest.delhigovt.nic.in on or before 13 February 2020.

Application Fee:

Rs. 100/- (No Fee for Female Candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/Schedule Tribes)