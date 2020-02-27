Delhi Forest Guard Admit Card 2020: Check DOFW Admit Card Updates Here, Forest Guard Exam on 15 and 16 March

Delhi Forest Guard Admit Card 2020: Department of Forests and Wildlife, Govt of NCT of Delhi is going to release the admit card of All India Online Test for the post of Forest Ranger, Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard/Game Watcher. As per the official notice released 20 February, Delhi Wildlife Guard Exam and Delhi Wildlife Forest Ranger Exam are scheduled to be held, tentatively, on 15 and 16 March 2020 across the country due to large number of applications.

As per the official notification “Applicants shall be issued an admit card three weeks before the commencement of the examination. DOFW admit card will be made available on the Department of Forests & Wildlife website i.e. http://forest.delhigovt.nic.in) for downloading by candidates. No admit card shall be sent by post”.

Candidates can login in the link given below and check Delhi Forest Guard Admit Card Download Updates by providing User ID and Password in the link.

Candidates who have applied for Delhi Forest Guard Posts can select their exam city and preference on or before 03 March 2020.

Delhi Forest Guard Login

Delhi Forest Ranger exam will have questions on General Intelligence + Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension to complete in 3 hours. Each section comprises of 25 questions of 25 Marks. Delhi Forest Guard Exam and Delhi Wildlife Guard/ Game Watcher Exam will consist of questions on General Intelligence + Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, English Comprehension and Hindi Language & Comprehension to complete in 2 hours. Each section comprises 40 questions of 40 Marks.

Department of Forest and Wildlife, Government of NCT of Delhi conducting the exam for the recruitment of 226 Forestry Staff for the post of Forest Ranger, Forest Guard, and Wildlife Guard/Game Watcher.