Delhi Forest Guard Admit Card 2020: Will Delhi Govt Postpone Forest Guard Exam Due to Corona Virus?

Delhi Forest Guard Admit Card 2020: Due to the present situation of spreading coronavirus, various recruitment bodies have cancelled recruitment exam across the country. As per the trend, the searches for Delhi Forest Guard Admit Card 2020 are high as the lockdown is about to end and there is no official announcement regarding the Delhi Forest Guard 2020 Exam.

The exams for forest ranger and wildlife guard has already been conducted by the Department of Forests and Wildlife on 15 and 16 March 2020. According to the previous release, the department was going to announce Delhi Forest Guard 2020 Exam during April 2020 but there is no update yet by the department at its official website.

It is expected that the Department of Forests and Wildlife will announce the exam dates after 3 May and the admit cards for the forest exam will be released in due course. So, all candidates are advised to keep their close eye on the official website for latest updates.

Delhi Forest Guard 2020 Exam will have two stages.i.e. Online Objective Multiple Choice Type exam followed by Physical Test. The final selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of his performance in the recruitment test. The exam centre for Physical Test and Written Test will be allocated in Delhi/NCR only.

The Department of Forests and Wildlife had released the recruitment exam on 27 December 2019 and the online applications were started from 14 January to 13 February 2020 to fill up 226 vacancies. A total of 211 vacancies will be filled up through this recruitment exam.

Latest Government Jobs:

DDA Recruitment 2020 Online Application Registration Ongoing @dda.org.in, Check Complete Application Process for 629 Vacancies Here

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2020 for Laboratory Technician Post, Apply @aiimsbhopal.edu.in