Delhi High Court HJS Model Key 2020 Released @delhihighcourt.nic.in, Answer Key Direct Link Available Here

Delhi High Court HJS Model Key 2020: Delhi High Court has released the Higher Judicial Service Preliminary Examination-2019 (HJS) Answer Key and Model key on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the Delhi High Court HJS Prelims exam can download their Answer Key and Model key from the official website of Delhi High Court-http://delhihighcourt.nic.in/.

The Delhi High Court Judicial Service Preliminary Exam 2020 was conducted on 02 February 2020. Candidates can check their Answer Key after providing their login credentials like Roll No, Name of Candidate and Question Booklet Series on the official website.

Delhi High Court has also released the Model Answer Keys of Question Paper Booklets of all the series i.e. A, B, C & D regarding Delhi Higher Judicial Service Preliminary Examination – 2019. Candidates can download the same from the official website.

Download Process: Delhi High Court HJS Answer Keys/Model Keys 2020

First of all visit to the official website of Delhi High Court-http://delhihighcourt.nic.in/

Then visit to the Recruitments Open Positions section available on the Home Page.

Click on the link-Apply online for filing objections to the Model Answer keys in relation to Delhi Higher Judicial Service Preliminary Examination 2019 and Notice for uploading of Model Answer Keys and inviting objections thereto in relation to Delhi Higher Judicial Service Preliminary Examination 2019 available on the home page.

A new window will open where you will have to provide your login credentials to get your Answer Keys.

You should download and save the Model Answer Keys/Answer Keys for future reference.

