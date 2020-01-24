Delhi High Court Result 2020; Sr Personal Assistant Interview Result Declared @delhihighcourt.nic.in/

Delhi High Court Result 2020: Delhi High Court has released the Senior Personal Asst Interview Result on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the Delhi High Court Sr Personal Asst Interview round can check their result on the official website of Delhi High Court-delhihighcourt.nic.in.

It is to be noted that Interview for the Senior Personal Assistant Posts was conducted on 8 January 2020, 9 January 2020, 13 January 2020 and 14 January 2020. Candidates, who have qualified for the Typing and Shorthand Test for Senior PA Recruitment 2019, were participated in the Interview round.

Candidates can also check the marks obtained in the various stages during the selection process for Sr Personal Assistant Posts.

Also Read

IHM Bhopal Recruitment 2020 for 09 Teaching Associates and Other Vacancies

Earlier High Court of Delhi had invited applications for the recruitment of Senior Personal Assistants posts. Candidates having Graduate from a recognized University and having speed of not less than 110 wpm in Shorthand (English) 40 wpm in English Typing on Computer were applied for these posts.

Candidates can check their Delhi High Court Sr Personal Assistant Interview Result 2020 available on the official website of Delhi High Court. You can also check the result with the Direct Link given below.

Direct Link for Delhi High Court Sr Personal Asst Interview Result 2020





Delhi High Court Sr Personal Asst Interview Result 2020: How to Download

Visit to the official website of Delhi High Court -delhihighcourt.nic.in

Go to the Notice Section on the Home Page.

Click on the link-ROLL NO.- WISE (COMPLETE) RESULT OF CANDIDATES WHO WERE CALLED FOR AN INTERVIEW IN RESPECT OF SENIOR PERSONAL ASSISTANT (OPEN) EXAMINATION 2019 HELD ON 08.01.2020, 09.01.2020, 13.01.2020 & 14.01.2020.available on the home page.

Now you will get the PDF of the desired Result.

Download and save the copy of the same for future reference.

You May Also Read

TNPSC Group 1 Notification 2020 Released @tnpsc.gov.in

RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment 2019; Notification Released for 4207 Posts

APPSC Group 1 Revised Mains Exam Schedule 2019 Announced



Candidates are advised to check the official website of Delhi High Court for latest updates regarding the Senior Personal Assistant Posts recruitment process. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.