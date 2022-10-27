Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) 2022 SSC Exam Begins Tomorrow (28th Oct): Check Last Minute Tips

Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) 2022 SSC Exam Begins Tomorrow (28th Oct): Get the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) last-minute preparation strategy as shared by experts. Also, know about the exam pattern, subject-wise topics, etc. for the SSC Delhi Police (AWO/TPO).

Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) 2022 SSC Exam Begins Tomorrow (28th Oct): SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) preparation tips should be followed by candidates who wish to qualify for the Delhi Police. The exam is going to be held on October 28 and 29, 2022 in multiple shifts. Hence, with the idea of helping the students, experts have suggested a number of tips and tricks to ace the exam with high marks.

The SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) exam is going to be held in online mode with questions from five subjects, English Language, Computer Fundamentals, General Awareness, General Intelligence and Quantitative Aptitude. Candidates who successfully qualify for the written exam become eligible to be called for the PET (Physical Efficiency Test) round. 

Those who successfully qualify for all the rounds of the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) selection process stand a chance to get selected for the Assistant Wireless Operator and Tele-Printed Operator profile. 

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) Exam Pattern

  • The SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) examination is going to be held in the online mode.
  • The questions in the written exam for the SSC are going to be asked in English and Hindi. 
  • As per the marking scheme, 1 mark for each correct answer and a negative marking of 0.50 marks is applicable for the wrong answer. 
  • The candidates will get 90 minutes to complete the examination. Also, the PWD candidates will get extra 20 minutes for each hour to complete the test.

Subject

Maximum Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

English Language (Basic Knowledge)

25

25

90 Minutes

Computer Fundamentals

10

10

Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill)

20

20

General Awareness

20

20

General Intelligence

25

25

Total

100

100

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) Important Topics

The candidates can check the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) syllabus on the official notice released by the commission. The candidates can go through the table below to know about the subject-wise SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) syllabus.

Subject

Syllabus

General Awareness
  • History
  • Culture
  • Geography
  • Indian Economy
  • General Polity
  • Indian Constitution
  • Scientific Research.

Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill)
  • Time and distance
  • Time and work
  • Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra
  • Interest (Simple and Compound)
  • Profit and Loss
  • Discount
  • Partnership Business
  • Mixture and Alligation
  • Decimal and Fraction
  • Relationship between numbers
  • Percentages
  • Ratio and Proportion
  • Square roots
  • Averages

General Intelligence
  • Figural Series
  • Problem Solving
  • Word Building
  • Coding and de-coding
  • Numerical Operations
  • Semantic Analogy
  • Symbolic/Number Analogy
  • Figural Analogy
  • Semantic Classification
  • Symbolic/Number Classification
  • Figural Classification
  • arithmetic number series
  • non-verbal series
  • coding and decoding 
  • statement conclusion 
  • syllogistic reasoning
  • Number Series

English Language (Basic Knowledge)
  • Idioms & Phrases
  • One word substitution
  • Improvement of Sentences
  • Spot the Error
  • Fill in the Blanks
  • Synonyms/ Homonyms
  • Antonyms
  • Spellings/ Detecting mis-spelt words
  • Active/ Passive Voice of Verbs

Computer Fundamentals
  • URL
  • HTTP
  • FTP
  • Web Browsing Software
  • Search Engines
  • MS Excel
  • MS Word
  • Communication
  • Internet
  • WWW
  • Web Browsers
  • Chat
  • Video conferencing

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) Preparation Tips

The SSC Delhi Police Constable (AWO/TPO) examination is going to be conducted soon. Hence, the candidates are advised to adhere to the tips mentioned below to secure high marks.

  • The SSC Delhi Police Constable (AWO/TPO) syllabus should be followed by the candidates to be focused on the exam. Following the syllabus also helps in preparing exam-oriented topics and thus saves a lot of time. 
  • Candidates can resort to online study material and videos to clear the doubts related to the topics that are going to be asked in the SSC Delhi Police Constable (AWO/TPO) examination. 
  • Following a proper revision regime helps the candidates in remembering difficult and tough topics for a long period of time. Candidates can also make revision sheets to revise formulas and important concepts easily. 
  • Lastly, attempt SSC Delhi Police Constable (AWO/TPO) previous year papers to get an insight into the examination structure, topic-wise weightage, and helps in understanding the level of the questions asked in the exam.

FAQ

Q1: What is the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) exam pattern?

As per the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) exam pattern, the examination will have 100 questions from GA, Mathematics, Reasoning, Computer, and English.

Q2: Is there any negative marking in the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) exam?

Yes, as per the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) exam pattern, a negative marking of 0.50 marks is applicable for wrong answers.

Q3: What is the best last-minute tip for Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) exam?

The last-minute tip for Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) exam is to do a thorough revision of all the topics mentioned for all the subjects i.e. GA, Mathematics, Reasoning, Computer, and English.

