Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) 2022 SSC Exam Begins Tomorrow (28th Oct): Check Last Minute Tips

Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) 2022 SSC Exam Begins Tomorrow (28th Oct): Get the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) last-minute preparation strategy as shared by experts.

Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) 2022 SSC Exam Begins Tomorrow (28th Oct): SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) preparation tips should be followed by candidates who wish to qualify for the Delhi Police. The exam is going to be held on October 28 and 29, 2022 in multiple shifts. Hence, with the idea of helping the students, experts have suggested a number of tips and tricks to ace the exam with high marks.

The SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) exam is going to be held in online mode with questions from five subjects, English Language, Computer Fundamentals, General Awareness, General Intelligence and Quantitative Aptitude. Candidates who successfully qualify for the written exam become eligible to be called for the PET (Physical Efficiency Test) round.

Those who successfully qualify for all the rounds of the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) selection process stand a chance to get selected for the Assistant Wireless Operator and Tele-Printed Operator profile.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) Exam Pattern

The SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) examination is going to be held in the online mode.

The questions in the written exam for the SSC are going to be asked in English and Hindi.

As per the marking scheme, 1 mark for each correct answer and a negative marking of 0.50 marks is applicable for the wrong answer.

The candidates will get 90 minutes to complete the examination. Also, the PWD candidates will get extra 20 minutes for each hour to complete the test.

Subject Maximum Questions Maximum Marks Duration English Language (Basic Knowledge) 25 25 90 Minutes Computer Fundamentals 10 10 Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill) 20 20 General Awareness 20 20 General Intelligence 25 25 Total 100 100

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) Important Topics

The candidates can check the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) syllabus on the official notice released by the commission. The candidates can go through the table below to know about the subject-wise SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) syllabus.

Subject Syllabus General Awareness History

Culture

Geography

Indian Economy

General Polity

Indian Constitution

Scientific Research. Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill) Time and distance

Time and work

Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra

Interest (Simple and Compound)

Profit and Loss

Discount

Partnership Business

Mixture and Alligation

Decimal and Fraction

Relationship between numbers

Percentages

Ratio and Proportion

Square roots

Averages General Intelligence Figural Series

Problem Solving

Word Building

Coding and de-coding

Numerical Operations

Semantic Analogy

Symbolic/Number Analogy

Figural Analogy

Semantic Classification

Symbolic/Number Classification

Figural Classification

arithmetic number series

non-verbal series

coding and decoding

statement conclusion

syllogistic reasoning

Number Series English Language (Basic Knowledge) Idioms & Phrases

One word substitution

Improvement of Sentences

Spot the Error

Fill in the Blanks

Synonyms/ Homonyms

Antonyms

Spellings/ Detecting mis-spelt words

Active/ Passive Voice of Verbs Computer Fundamentals URL

HTTP

FTP

Web Browsing Software

Search Engines

MS Excel

MS Word

Communication

Internet

WWW

Web Browsers

Chat

Video conferencing

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) Preparation Tips

The SSC Delhi Police Constable (AWO/TPO) examination is going to be conducted soon. Hence, the candidates are advised to adhere to the tips mentioned below to secure high marks.

The SSC Delhi Police Constable (AWO/TPO) syllabus should be followed by the candidates to be focused on the exam. Following the syllabus also helps in preparing exam-oriented topics and thus saves a lot of time.

Candidates can resort to online study material and videos to clear the doubts related to the topics that are going to be asked in the SSC Delhi Police Constable (AWO/TPO) examination.

Following a proper revision regime helps the candidates in remembering difficult and tough topics for a long period of time. Candidates can also make revision sheets to revise formulas and important concepts easily.

Lastly, attempt SSC Delhi Police Constable (AWO/TPO) previous year papers to get an insight into the examination structure, topic-wise weightage, and helps in understanding the level of the questions asked in the exam.

