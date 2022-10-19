SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) 2022 Exam on Oct 28 & 29: Check Preparation Tips & Strategy

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) 2022 Exam on Oct 28 & 29: The Staff Selection Commission is all set to conduct the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) examination on October 28 and 29, 2022. With only a week left for the entrance examination, the candidates are advised to adhere to the preparation tips shared by the experts.
These preparation tips are drafted on the basis of the previous year's level of the exam, phases in the selection process, etc. by experts. For the unversed, SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) written exam will have questions from Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill), General Awareness, General Intelligence, English Language and Computer Fundamentals.
Check Delhi Police Head Constable AWO/TPO 2022 Salary
SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) Preparation Tips
The candidates going to write the upcoming SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) examination should always study for the exam with a pre-defined strategy. Check the section below to know about the detailed preparation tips for the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO):
- The candidates should watch Youtube videos of experts and previous year toppers. In this way, they can get a gist of the basic strategy that has to be followed to prepare for the examination.
- The SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) syllabus has been prescribed for all the subjects relevant to the written exam. Candidates should mark the chapters that are mentioned in the PDF. They are also advised to make sure that none of the topics is missed as it can lead to a decrease in the marks.
- Next, only use proper resources and study material prescribed by teachers and experts to prepare for the examination. These contain lucid explanations of each topic and subject relevant to the examination. With that, it is best to avoid too many resources to study as it can lead to unnecessary confusion.
- It is advisable to attempt a mock test every day till the exam day. This helps in the proper evaluation of the overall performance level on a regular basis.
Download SSC Head Constable (AWO/TPO) Delhi Police 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus
SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) Exam Pattern
- The SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) examination is going to be held in the computer-based exam mode.
- The questions in the written exam will be bilingual.
- The candidate will get 1 mark for each correct answer and a negative marking of 0.50 marks is applicable for wrong answer.
- The candidates will get 90 minutes to complete the examination. Also, the PWD candidates will get extra 20 minutes for each hour to complete the test.
Check SSC Delhi Police Head Constable AWO/TPO 2022 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria
|
Subject
|
Maximum Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
English Language (Basic Knowledge)
|
25
|
25
|
90 Minutes
|
Computer Fundamentals
|
10
|
10
|
Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill)
|
20
|
20
|
General Awareness
|
20
|
20
|
General Intelligence
|
25
|
25
|
Total
|
100
|
100
SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) Syllabus
The commission has released the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) syllabus along with the official notification. The candidates are advised to adhere to the subject-wise syllabus released by the commission for the Head Constable profile.
|
Subject
|
Syllabus
|
General Awareness
|
|
Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill)
|
|
General Intelligence
|
|
English Language (Basic Knowledge)
|
|
Computer Fundamentals
|
Check SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Male 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus