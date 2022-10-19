SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) 2022 Exam on Oct 28 & 29: Check Preparation Tips & Strategy

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) 2022 Exam on Oct 28 & 29: Check the preparation strategy for SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) exam. Know how to attempt the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable exam and get the subject-wise topic list.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) 2022 Exam on Oct 28 & 29: The Staff Selection Commission is all set to conduct the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) examination on October 28 and 29, 2022. With only a week left for the entrance examination, the candidates are advised to adhere to the preparation tips shared by the experts.

These preparation tips are drafted on the basis of the previous year's level of the exam, phases in the selection process, etc. by experts. For the unversed, SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) written exam will have questions from Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill), General Awareness, General Intelligence, English Language and Computer Fundamentals.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) Preparation Tips

The candidates going to write the upcoming SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) examination should always study for the exam with a pre-defined strategy. Check the section below to know about the detailed preparation tips for the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO):

The candidates should watch Youtube videos of experts and previous year toppers. In this way, they can get a gist of the basic strategy that has to be followed to prepare for the examination.

The SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) syllabus has been prescribed for all the subjects relevant to the written exam. Candidates should mark the chapters that are mentioned in the PDF. They are also advised to make sure that none of the topics is missed as it can lead to a decrease in the marks.

Next, only use proper resources and study material prescribed by teachers and experts to prepare for the examination. These contain lucid explanations of each topic and subject relevant to the examination. With that, it is best to avoid too many resources to study as it can lead to unnecessary confusion.

It is advisable to attempt a mock test every day till the exam day. This helps in the proper evaluation of the overall performance level on a regular basis.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) Exam Pattern

The SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) examination is going to be held in the computer-based exam mode.

The questions in the written exam will be bilingual.

The candidate will get 1 mark for each correct answer and a negative marking of 0.50 marks is applicable for wrong answer.

The candidates will get 90 minutes to complete the examination. Also, the PWD candidates will get extra 20 minutes for each hour to complete the test.

Subject Maximum Questions Maximum Marks Duration English Language (Basic Knowledge) 25 25 90 Minutes Computer Fundamentals 10 10 Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill) 20 20 General Awareness 20 20 General Intelligence 25 25 Total 100 100

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) Syllabus

The commission has released the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) syllabus along with the official notification. The candidates are advised to adhere to the subject-wise syllabus released by the commission for the Head Constable profile.

Subject Syllabus General Awareness History

Culture

Geography

Indian Economy

General Polity

Indian Constitution

Scientific Research. Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill) Time and distance

Time and work

Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra

Interest (Simple and Compound)

Profit and Loss

Discount

Partnership Business

Mixture and Alligation

Decimal and Fraction

Relationship between numbers

Percentages

Ratio and Proportion

Square roots

Averages General Intelligence Figural Series

Problem Solving

Word Building

Coding and de-coding

Numerical Operations

Semantic Analogy

Symbolic/Number Analogy

Figural Analogy

Semantic Classification

Symbolic/Number Classification

Figural Classification

arithmetic number series

non-verbal series

coding and decoding

statement conclusion

syllogistic reasoning

Number Series English Language (Basic Knowledge) Idioms & Phrases

One word substitution

Improvement of Sentences

Spot the Error

Fill in the Blanks

Synonyms/ Homonyms

Antonyms

Spellings/ Detecting mis-spelt words

Active/ Passive Voice of Verbs Computer Fundamentals URL

HTTP

FTP

Web Browsing Software

Search Engines

MS Excel

MS Word

Communication

Internet

WWW

Web Browsers

Chat

Video conferencing

