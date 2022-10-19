SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) 2022 Exam on Oct 28 & 29: Check Preparation Tips & Strategy

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) 2022 Exam on Oct 28 & 29: Check the preparation strategy for SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) exam. Know how to attempt the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable exam and get the subject-wise topic list.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) 2022 Exam on Oct 28 & 29: The Staff Selection Commission is all set to conduct the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) examination on October 28 and 29, 2022. With only a week left for the entrance examination, the candidates are advised to adhere to the preparation tips shared by the experts. 

These preparation tips are drafted on the basis of the previous year's level of the exam, phases in the selection process, etc. by experts. For the unversed, SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) written exam will have questions from Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill), General Awareness, General Intelligence, English Language and Computer Fundamentals. 

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) Preparation Tips

The candidates going to write the upcoming SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) examination should always study for the exam with a pre-defined strategy. Check the section below to know about the detailed preparation tips for the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO):

  • The candidates should watch Youtube videos of experts and previous year toppers. In this way, they can get a gist of the basic strategy that has to be followed to prepare for the examination. 
  • The SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) syllabus has been prescribed for all the subjects relevant to the written exam. Candidates should mark the chapters that are mentioned in the PDF. They are also advised to make sure that none of the topics is missed as it can lead to a decrease in the marks. 
  • Next, only use proper resources and study material prescribed by teachers and experts to prepare for the examination. These contain lucid explanations of each topic and subject relevant to the examination. With that, it is best to avoid too many resources to study as it can lead to unnecessary confusion.
  • It is advisable to attempt a mock test every day till the exam day. This helps in the proper evaluation of the overall performance level on a regular basis. 

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) Exam Pattern

  • The SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) examination is going to be held in the computer-based exam mode. 
  • The questions in the written exam will be bilingual. 
  • The candidate will get 1 mark for each correct answer and a negative marking of 0.50 marks is applicable for wrong answer. 
  • The candidates will get 90 minutes to complete the examination. Also, the PWD candidates will get extra 20 minutes for each hour to complete the test.

Subject

Maximum Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

English Language (Basic Knowledge)

25

25

90 Minutes

Computer Fundamentals

10

10

Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill)

20

20

General Awareness

20

20

General Intelligence

25

25

Total

100

100

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) Syllabus

The commission has released the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) syllabus along with the official notification. The candidates are advised to adhere to the subject-wise syllabus released by the commission for the Head Constable profile. 

Subject

Syllabus

General Awareness
  • History
  • Culture
  • Geography
  • Indian Economy
  • General Polity
  • Indian Constitution
  • Scientific Research.

Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill)
  • Time and distance
  • Time and work
  • Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra
  • Interest (Simple and Compound)
  • Profit and Loss
  • Discount
  • Partnership Business
  • Mixture and Alligation
  • Decimal and Fraction
  • Relationship between numbers
  • Percentages
  • Ratio and Proportion
  • Square roots
  • Averages

General Intelligence
  • Figural Series
  • Problem Solving
  • Word Building
  • Coding and de-coding
  • Numerical Operations
  • Semantic Analogy
  • Symbolic/Number Analogy
  • Figural Analogy
  • Semantic Classification
  • Symbolic/Number Classification
  • Figural Classification
  • arithmetic number series
  • non-verbal series
  • coding and decoding 
  • statement conclusion 
  • syllogistic reasoning
  • Number Series

English Language (Basic Knowledge)
  • Idioms & Phrases
  • One word substitution
  • Improvement of Sentences
  • Spot the Error
  • Fill in the Blanks
  • Synonyms/ Homonyms
  • Antonyms
  • Spellings/ Detecting mis-spelt words
  • Active/ Passive Voice of Verbs

Computer Fundamentals
  • URL
  • HTTP
  • FTP
  • Web Browsing Software
  • Search Engines
  • MS Excel
  • MS Word
  • Communication
  • Internet
  • WWW
  • Web Browsers
  • Chat
  • Video conferencing

FAQ

Q1: What is the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) 2022 exam pattern?

As per the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) exam pattern, the examination will have 100 questions from GA, Mathematics, Reasoning, Computer, and English

Q2: Is there any negative marking in the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) 2022 exam?

Yes, as per the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) exam pattern, a negative marking of 0.50 marks is applicable for wrong answers.

Q3: How many sections are there in Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) 2022 exam?

GA, Mathematics, Reasoning, Computer, and English

