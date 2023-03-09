Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 Out, Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket PDF For PST/PET

Delhi Police Head Constable Admit Card 2023 for PET/PST has been released by Delhi Police. Candidates can check and download the Admit Card from the official website at- https://delhipolice.gov.in/recruitments The Delhi Police Head Constable Exam was conducted between 10 to 20 October 2022 . The Computer Based Exam Result was Released in December 2022. Now Delhi Police has released the Admit Card for Physical Efficiency/Physical Standard Test. The PET/PST will be conducted from 14 March 2023 till 23 March 2023. Candidates who have cleared the Written Exam can download their PET/PST Admit Card by following steps given below.
Steps to Download the Delhi Police Head Constable Admit Card 2023
- Visit the Delhi Police official Recruitment website- https://delhipolice.gov.in/recruitments
- Click on the link flashing on home page titled- “Admit Card/e-Admission Certificates for PE&MT for the post of Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police-2022 examination.”
- A new login page would open
- Login via Registration ID/Roll no. and DOB.
- View and download the Admit Card in PDF format and keep it for future reference.
Candidates can also download the admit card by following direct link given below
Direct link to download the Delhi Police Head Constable PET/PST Admit Card 2023
Delhi Police Head Constable PET/PST Date
The PET/PST will be conducted from 14 March 2023 till 23 March 2023.
About the Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) Exam 2022-23
The Delhi Police Head Constable (Ministerial) Exam 2022-23 exam was conducted by SSC for the posts of Head Constable (Ministerial) in the Delhi Police. The exam process consists of a Computer Based Exam along with a Physical Test. This year there are a total of 835 vacancies in this recruitment. Candidates are advised to keep checking official Delhi Police website for further updates.