Delhi Police Recruitment 2022 for JE and Accountant cum Cashier Posts, Check Salary and Eligibility Here

Delhi Police Recruitment 2022: Delhi Police Housing Corporation Limited (DPHCL) has vacant posts for Technical and Non-Technical Staff. Vacancies are available for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) and Accountant cum Cashier on a contractual basis for a period of eleven months time which will be extended on the performance of the individuals.

Interested people are required to submit their application on or before the last date which is 18 August 2022. Applications should be submitted through offline mode in the office from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM in all working days. The notification has been published on the official websites of Delhi Police i.e. www.delhipolice.nic.in. and www.dphcl.org. Candidates can check the procedure for submitting the application, educational qualification, and other details below:

Delhi Police Vacancy 2022 Details

Junior Engineer (Civil) - 10

Accountant cum Cashier - 1 Posts

Delhi Police Salary:

Junior Engineer (Civil) - Rs.35000/-

Accountant cum Cashier - Rs.30000/-

Eligibility Criteria for Delhi Police Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Junior Engineer (civil) - B. Tech/BE (Civil) with a minimum of three years of experience in construction, Design & similar fields.

Accountant cum Cashier - ICWA/ B.Com/ B.Sc. (Maths)/BA (Maths) or equivalent with minimum 3 years experience in accounts.

Age Limit:

JE - 53 years

Accountant cum Cashier - 53 years

How to Apply for Delhi Police Recruitment 2022 ?

The applications should be submitted through the mail (dphcltd@yahoo.com) or by hand or registered post in the office from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM on all working days (Monday to Friday) on the prescribed application form. The last date for submission of the application is 18 August 2022.

Delhi Police Notification Download