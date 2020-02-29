Delhi Police Result 2020 out @delhipolice.nic.in, Check list of selected candidates for Delhi Police MTS Civilian Posts

Delhi Police Result 2020: Delhi Police has released the merit list of selected candidates for Delhi Police MTS Civilian Posts. Candidates appeared in the exam of MTS (Civilian) in Delhi Police 2018 can check the merit list through the official website of Delhi Police.i.e.delhipolice.nic.in.

As per the result, a total of 246 candidates have been selected for Delhi Police MTS (Civilian) 2018. Candidates can check the list of selected candidates in the provided link of PDF.

How and Where to Download Delhi Police Result 2020 for MTS (Civilian) Posts?

Candidates are required to visit the official website of Delhi Police.i.e.delhipolice.nic.in.

Then, click on the recruitment section.

Then, Delhi Police Result 2020 for MTS (Civilian) Posts Notification Link will be displayed in the recruitment section.

Candidates are required to click on the link and then the Delhi Police Result 2020 will be displayed in the screen.

Delhi Police Result 2020 is available in the form of PDF. Candidates can download the PDF and save for future reference.

Delhi Police Result 2020



The Delhi Police has yet not released any information regarding the document verification. All such candidates who have been shortlisted for Delhi Police MTS (Civilian) Recruitment 2020 are advised to keep checking on the website of Delhi Police for latest updates. Candidates can directly access the link of DP MTS(Civilian) Result 2020 by clicking on the provided link.

