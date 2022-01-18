DU Recruitment 2022: 186 Vacancies Notified for Professor Posts in Various Departments of Delhi University

Delhi University DU Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on du.ac.in for 186 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

DU Recruitment 2022: Delhi University (DU) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Professor, in the Academic Pay Level 14as per 7th Central Pay Commission Pay Matrix, in various Departments of the University. Candidates who applied for the above posts can submit applications on or before 7 February 2022.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 7 February 2022

DU Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Assistant Professor - 186 Posts

Departments:

African Studies - 1 Post

Anthropology - 4 Posts

Arabic - 1 Post

Bio-Chemistry - 2 Posts

Bio-Physics- 1 Post

Botany - 8 Posts

Buddhist Studies - 3 Posts

Chemistry- 9 Posts

Cluster Innovation Centre - 3 Posts

Commerce - 4 Posts

Computer Science - 1 Post

East Asian Studies - 3 Posts

Economics - 10 Posts

Education - 9 Posts

Electronic Science - 2 Posts

English - 3 Posts

Finance & Business Economics - 3 Posts

Genetics - 3 Posts

Geography - 1 Post

Geology -2 Posts

Hindi - 3 Posts

History - 5 Posts

Law - 33 Posts

Library & Information Science - 2 Posts

Linguistics - 2 Posts

Management Studies - 12 Posts

Mathematics - 6 Posts

Microbiology- 2 Posts

Modern Indian Languages & Literary Studies - 1 Post

Music - 3 Posts

Operational Research - 2 Posts

Persian - 1 Post

Philosophy - 4 Posts

Physics & Astrophysics - 7 Posts

Plant Molecular Biology - 2 Posts

Political Science - 2 Posts

Psychology - 6 Posts

Punjabi - 2 Posts

Sanskrit- 2 Posts

Slavonic & Finno-Ugrian Studies- 3 Posts

Sociology - 5 Posts

Social Work - 2 Posts

Statistics - 3 Posts

Urdu - 2 Posts

Zoology - 1 Post

DU Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

PhD. Degree in the concerned/allied/relevant discipline, and published work of high quality, actively engaged in research with evidence of published work with, a minimum of 10 research publications in the peer-reviewed or

UGC-listed journals and a total research score of 120 as per the criteria.

DU Recruitment 2022 Experience

A minimum of ten years of teaching experience in University/College as Assistant Professor/ Associate Professor/ Professor, and/or research experience at an equivalent level at the University.

DU Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Shortlisting of the candidates shall be done on the basis of the academic and other related credentials of the candidates. Shortlisted candidates will be called for the further recruitment process.

Download DU Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

How to apply for DU Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 7 February 2022. After submitting the online application process, the candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.