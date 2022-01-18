DU Recruitment 2022: 186 Vacancies Notified for Professor Posts in Various Departments of Delhi University

DU Recruitment 2022: Delhi University (DU) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Professor, in the Academic Pay Level 14as per 7th Central Pay Commission Pay Matrix, in various Departments of the University. Candidates who applied for the above posts can submit applications on or before 7 February 2022.
Important Dates:
Last date for submission of application: 7 February 2022
DU Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
- Assistant Professor - 186 Posts
Departments:
- African Studies - 1 Post
- Anthropology - 4 Posts
- Arabic - 1 Post
- Bio-Chemistry - 2 Posts
- Bio-Physics- 1 Post
- Botany - 8 Posts
- Buddhist Studies - 3 Posts
- Chemistry- 9 Posts
- Cluster Innovation Centre - 3 Posts
- Commerce - 4 Posts
- Computer Science - 1 Post
- East Asian Studies - 3 Posts
- Economics - 10 Posts
- Education - 9 Posts
- Electronic Science - 2 Posts
- English - 3 Posts
- Finance & Business Economics - 3 Posts
- Genetics - 3 Posts
- Geography - 1 Post
- Geology -2 Posts
- Hindi - 3 Posts
- History - 5 Posts
- Law - 33 Posts
- Library & Information Science - 2 Posts
- Linguistics - 2 Posts
- Management Studies - 12 Posts
- Mathematics - 6 Posts
- Microbiology- 2 Posts
- Modern Indian Languages & Literary Studies - 1 Post
- Music - 3 Posts
- Operational Research - 2 Posts
- Persian - 1 Post
- Philosophy - 4 Posts
- Physics & Astrophysics - 7 Posts
- Plant Molecular Biology - 2 Posts
- Political Science - 2 Posts
- Psychology - 6 Posts
- Punjabi - 2 Posts
- Sanskrit- 2 Posts
- Slavonic & Finno-Ugrian Studies- 3 Posts
- Sociology - 5 Posts
- Social Work - 2 Posts
- Statistics - 3 Posts
- Urdu - 2 Posts
- Zoology - 1 Post
DU Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
PhD. Degree in the concerned/allied/relevant discipline, and published work of high quality, actively engaged in research with evidence of published work with, a minimum of 10 research publications in the peer-reviewed or
UGC-listed journals and a total research score of 120 as per the criteria.
DU Recruitment 2022 Experience
A minimum of ten years of teaching experience in University/College as Assistant Professor/ Associate Professor/ Professor, and/or research experience at an equivalent level at the University.
DU Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria
Shortlisting of the candidates shall be done on the basis of the academic and other related credentials of the candidates. Shortlisted candidates will be called for the further recruitment process.
Download DU Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF
How to apply for DU Recruitment 2022?
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 7 February 2022. After submitting the online application process, the candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.