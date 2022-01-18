JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

DU Recruitment 2022: 186 Vacancies Notified for Professor Posts in Various Departments of Delhi University

Delhi University DU Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on du.ac.in for 186 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Jan 18, 2022 16:27 IST
DU Recruitment 2022
DU Recruitment 2022

 DU Recruitment 2022: Delhi University (DU) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Professor, in the Academic Pay Level 14as per 7th Central Pay Commission Pay Matrix, in various Departments of the University. Candidates who applied for the above posts can submit applications on or before 7 February 2022. 

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 7 February 2022

DU Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  • Assistant Professor - 186 Posts

Departments: 

  • African Studies - 1 Post
  • Anthropology - 4 Posts
  • Arabic - 1 Post
  • Bio-Chemistry  - 2 Posts
  • Bio-Physics- 1 Post
  • Botany - 8 Posts
  • Buddhist Studies  - 3 Posts
  • Chemistry- 9 Posts
  • Cluster Innovation Centre - 3 Posts
  • Commerce - 4 Posts
  • Computer Science - 1 Post
  • East Asian Studies - 3 Posts
  • Economics - 10 Posts
  • Education - 9 Posts
  • Electronic Science - 2 Posts
  • English - 3 Posts
  • Finance & Business Economics - 3 Posts
  • Genetics - 3 Posts
  • Geography - 1 Post
  • Geology -2 Posts
  • Hindi - 3 Posts
  • History  - 5 Posts
  • Law - 33 Posts
  • Library & Information Science - 2 Posts
  • Linguistics - 2 Posts
  • Management Studies  - 12 Posts
  • Mathematics - 6 Posts
  • Microbiology- 2 Posts
  • Modern Indian Languages & Literary Studies - 1 Post
  • Music - 3 Posts
  • Operational Research - 2 Posts
  • Persian  - 1 Post
  • Philosophy - 4 Posts
  • Physics & Astrophysics - 7 Posts
  • Plant Molecular Biology - 2 Posts
  • Political Science - 2 Posts
  • Psychology  - 6 Posts
  • Punjabi - 2 Posts
  • Sanskrit- 2 Posts
  • Slavonic & Finno-Ugrian Studies- 3 Posts
  • Sociology - 5 Posts
  • Social Work - 2 Posts
  • Statistics - 3 Posts
  • Urdu - 2 Posts
  • Zoology - 1 Post

DU Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: 

PhD. Degree in the concerned/allied/relevant discipline, and published work of high quality, actively engaged in research with evidence of published work with, a minimum of 10 research publications in the peer-reviewed or
UGC-listed journals and a total research score of 120 as per the criteria.

DU Recruitment 2022 Experience 

A minimum of ten years of teaching experience in University/College as Assistant Professor/ Associate Professor/ Professor, and/or research experience at an equivalent level at the University. 

DU Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Shortlisting of the candidates shall be done on the basis of the academic and other related credentials of the candidates. Shortlisted candidates will be called for the further recruitment process.

Download DU Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

How to apply for DU Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 7 February 2022. After submitting the online application process, the candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference. 

 

 

FAQ

How to apply for DU Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 7 February 2022. After submitting the online application process, the candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

What is the qualification required for DU Recruitment 2022?

PhD. Degree in the concerned/allied/relevant discipline, and published work of high quality, actively engaged in research with evidence of published work with, a minimum of 10 research publications in the peer-reviewed or UGC-listed journals and a total research score of 120 as per the criteria.

What is the last date of application submission for DU Recruitment 2022?

7 February 2022.

How many vacancies will be recruited for DU Recruitment 2022?

186.
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Job Summary
NotificationDU Recruitment 2022: 186 Vacancies Notified for Professor Posts in Various Departments of Delhi University
Notification Date18 Jan, 2022
Last Date of Submission7 Feb, 2022
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Organization Delhi University
Education Qual Post Graduate, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Education

Related Stories

Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

4 + 3 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.