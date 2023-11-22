DERT Admit Card 2023: MTET on 1 Dec, Check Updates Here

DERT Admit Card 2023: The Directorate of Educational Research and Training is releasing the admit card of the Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET) 2023 for Lower and Upper Primary Teachers. The exam will be held on 01 December. Hence, the admit card is expected anytime soon on the official website.
The direct login link for the exam is given below. The candidates can log in to the official website and check whether the admit card is available or not.
|DTE Login Link
|Click Here
The exam is being conducted within the jurisdiction of 15 Sub-Divisional School Education Offices.
Meghalaya TET Admit Card 2023
|
Name of
|
Directorate of Educational Research and Training (DERT), Meghalaya
|
Examination Name
|
Meghalaya TET Exam
|
Type
|
Admit Card
|
Exam Date
|
1st December
|
Credentials
|
Mobile Number
Date
|
Official Website
|
dert.megeducation.gov.in
How to Download DERT Admit Card 2023 ?
Step 1: Visit the website of the DERT
Step 2: Click on the admit card link
Step 3: Enter your details
Step 4: Download MTET Call Letter