DERT Admit Card 2023: MTET on 1 Dec, Check Updates Here

DERT Admit Card 2023 will be released for MTET 2023 for the Directorate of Educational Research and Training. Check Direct Link to download the MTET Call Letter, check exam and the steps to download the admit card here.

DERT Admit Card 2023: The Directorate of Educational Research and Training is releasing the admit card of the Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET) 2023 for Lower and Upper Primary Teachers. The exam will be held on 01 December. Hence, the admit card is expected anytime soon on the official website.

The direct login link for the exam is given below. The candidates can log in to the official website and check whether the admit card is available or not.

DTE Login Link Click Here

The exam is being conducted within the jurisdiction of 15 Sub-Divisional School Education Offices.

Meghalaya TET Admit Card 2023

Name of Directorate of Educational Research and Training (DERT), Meghalaya Examination Name Meghalaya TET Exam Type Admit Card Exam Date 1st December Credentials Mobile Number Date Official Website dert.megeducation.gov.in

How to Download DERT Admit Card 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the DERT

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Enter your details

Step 4: Download MTET Call Letter