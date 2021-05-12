Dexterity Global Launches Second Edition of 1000 Internships Programme

Taking another step towards its goal, Dexterity Global - Internationally awarded and Forbes-listed social enterprise has launched the 2nd Edition of the 1000 Internships Programme. The Dexterity Global 1000 Internships was incepted as a national emergency response programme during the COVID crisis to provide young people with an internship and career readiness training in April 2020. This programme has now evolved into Dexterity Global's Young Professionals Development Programme to provide internship opportunities to young and budding talent of the country. The announcement about launch of the 2nd Edition was formally made by Dexterity Global’s Founder and CEO Sharad Vivek Sagar on Tuesday – 11th May 2021.

Internship Period and Eligibility

As per the details shared by the organization, the Dexterity Global's Young Professionals Development Programme will be of 6 weeks, starting from 1st June to 15th July 2021. Being a youth centric campaign, there is no application fee or programme fee for the internship. As far as eligibility is concerned, all Indian citizens aged 16 - 26 are eligible to register and apply for the programme. Internship applicants can be in school, college or graduates in any discipline. Within 24 hours of launch, more than 1,200 candidates had started their application. You can apply for the programme on or before 25th May 2021 via the link provided below:

Register for Dexterity Global's Young Professionals Development Programme – Click Here

Success of 1st Edition

The first edition of the Dexterity Global 1000 Internships was a major success. Launched last year, the programme helped provided internship to over 1000 youth from Wokha in Nagaland to Kannur in Kerala, covering 310 districts and 27 states of India. The training programme which was launched as an emergency response, provided career readiness training to 1000 young Indians at a time when many of whom had lost their internship or job offers to the COVID crisis. The 6-week internship training programme helped groom candidates to become problem solvers in their respective domains with effective leadership and managerial skills.

Participants from Premier Institutes

The young Indians who participated in the 1st Edition of Dexterity Global 1000 Internship Programme hailed from premier Indian Educational Institutions including IITs, IIMs, NITs, NLUs, JNU, DU, etc. The cohort also included Indian students studying at world-class universities across North America, Europe and Asia such as Georgetown University, Tufts University, University of Toronto, Babson College, Kelley School of Business, University of London, etc. Several others came from remote colleges and under-represented communities of India such as the Northeast.

About Dexterity Global

Founded in 2008 by Sharad Vivek Sagar, Dexterity Global is a national organization powering the next generation of leaders through educational opportunities and training. The organization connects and trains over 6.5 million children and youth across different Indian states and alumni have secured over Rs. 52 crores in scholarships from institutions around the world. Sagar’s focus on building grassroots leadership through educational opportunities and training has received global recognition including invitations from President Obama’s White House and the Nobel Peace Prize Ceremony, and listings in Global Forbes 30 Under 30, Rockefeller Foundation’s 100 Next Century Innovators and Queen of England’s Young Leaders.