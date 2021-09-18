DFCCIL Admit Card 2021 Released for Various Posts against advt. 04/2021, Check Easy Steps to Download Call Letter Here

DFCCIL Admit Card 2021 has been released for various posts at dfcil.com. Check Exam Date, Admit Card Download Link and other details here.

DFCCIL Admit Card 2021: Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India DFCCIL (Indian Railway) has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Executive, Junior Executive and Junior Manager in different departments. The candidates applied for DFCCIL Various Posts Exam against advt. 04/2021 can now download their call letters through the official website of DFCCIL.i.e.dfccil.com.

The exam is scheduled to be held from 27 to 30 September 2021. The candidates now can download their admit cards by using their login credentials. The candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download Railway DFCCIL Various Post 04/2021 Admit Card 2021.

How and Where to Download Railway DFCCIL Various Post 04/2021 Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of DFCCIL.i.e.dfccil.com. Navigate the link to the DFFCIL Admit Card. Now, Enter the User Id and Password. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download Railway DFCCIL Various Post 04/2021 Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download Railway DFCCIL Various Post 04/2021 Admit Card 2021

The candidates appearing for the written test are required to take a printout of the admit card and carry along with the photo identity such as Voter’s ID, Driving License, Aadhaar card, Passport, PAN or any other ID Card issued by Government at the exam centre. No paper admit card will be issued. The candidates can directly download DFFCIL Admit Card by clicking on the above link.

Railway DFCCIL Various Post 04/2021 Exam Pattern

The written test will be conducted through online mode in three sessions which will be of 2 hours in duration. The Question Paper will be set in English & Hindi only. There shall be a negative marking of ¼ (0.25) mark for every wrong answer. The question paper will have 120 Objective Multiple Choice in two parts.