DFCCIL recruitment 2023 Notification: Apply Onlive for 535 Executive and Junior Executive vacancies

DFCCIL Executive and Junior Executive Recruitment 2023: As per the short notice released, Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) will soon release the recruitment notification for 535 Executive and Junior Executives on the official website - https://dfccil.com

Candidates who have a Bachelor of Engineering Degree or equivalent from a Central Government /State Govt. recognised Institutions/Universities are eligible to apply for DFCCIL Recruitment 2023.

As per the short notice DFCCIL recruitment notification for 2023, the application process will start on May 20, 2023, and end on June 19, 2023, Applicants can apply for the DFCCIL executive and junior executive vacancies from the official website. Candidates are advised to carefully read the DFCCIL recruitment notification 2023 before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post. 

Career Counseling

DFCCIL Recruitment 2023

Candidates can check here the detailed information according to the short notice released by DFCCIL for Executive and Junior Executives. For detailed information, candidates are advised to read the official notification PDF and visit the official website. 

DFCCIL recruitment 2023: Overview

DFCCIL released a 535 vacancies recruitment notification for the posts of executive and junior executive. The recruitment overview is provided below for the candidates. 

 

DFCCIL  recruitment 2023

recruitment Authority

DFCCIL 

Posts Name

Executive and Junior Executives

Total Vacancies

535

Mode of Application

Online

Vacancy Announced on

To be announced

Selection process

To be announced soon

 

 

DFCCIL Executive and Junior Executive recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the short notice of recruitment through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 535 vacancies announced for the posts of executive and junior executive at DFCCIL. Download the official notification through the link given below. 

DFCCIL  Recruitment 2023 Notification

Download PDF

DFCCIL Recruitment Notification Important Dates

Candidates can check the important dates in the table given below. The recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification. 

DFCCIL,  recruitment Important Dates

Notification Release

To be released soon

Online Application Begins

May 20, 2023

Application closes on

June 19, 2023

Examination Date

To be announced soon

 

Apply Online & Fees

Candidates can fill out the application form on the official website. The link to the application will be activated on May 20, 2023. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying. For information on DFCCIL recruitment 2023 Application Process visit - https://dfccil.com/Carrer

 

DFCCIL, Executive and Junior Executive Vacancy 2023 Details

A total of 535 vacancies are available under the recruitment notice. The The number of vacancies announced is tabulated below

DFCCIL,  recruitment 2023

Post Name

Number of Posts

Executive (Civil)

50

Executive (Electrical)

30

Executive (Operations and Business Development)

235

Executive (Finance)

14

Executive (Human Resource)

19

Executive (Information Technology)

6

Junior Executive (Electrical)

24

Junior Executive (Signal and Telecommunication)

148

Junior Executive (Mechanical)

9

Total

535




DFCCIL Executive and Junior Executive Selection Process and Salary

The selection process and pay scale of DFCCIL Executive and Junior Executive process will be announced soon with the release of detailed notification.

 

 

FAQ

What is the educational qualification required to apply for DFCCIL Executive and Junior Executive recruitment?

Candidates who have done bachelors of engineering in the respective trade are eligible to apply.

How many posts have been announced in DFCCIL, Executive and Junior Executive recruitment?

A total of 535 posts have been announced in the DFCCIL, Executive and Junior Executive recruitment short notification

When will the detailed notification for DFCCIL Executive and Junior Executive recruitment 2023 be released?

The Executive and Junior Executives recruitment 2023 detailed notification will be available soon on its official website.

