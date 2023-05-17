DFCCIL recruitment 2023 Notification: Apply Onlive for 535 Executive and Junior Executive vacancies

DFCCIL Executive and Junior Executive recruitment 2023 is out for 535 vacancies Candidates can check the detailed information mentioned below, which includes the educational qualification, age limit, and other important details for DFCCIL Executive and Junior Executives.

DFCCIL Executive and Junior Executive Recruitment 2023: As per the short notice released, Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) will soon release the recruitment notification for 535 Executive and Junior Executives on the official website - https://dfccil.com

Candidates who have a Bachelor of Engineering Degree or equivalent from a Central Government /State Govt. recognised Institutions/Universities are eligible to apply for DFCCIL Recruitment 2023.

As per the short notice DFCCIL recruitment notification for 2023, the application process will start on May 20, 2023, and end on June 19, 2023, Applicants can apply for the DFCCIL executive and junior executive vacancies from the official website. Candidates are advised to carefully read the DFCCIL recruitment notification 2023 before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post.

DFCCIL Recruitment 2023

Candidates can check here the detailed information according to the short notice released by DFCCIL for Executive and Junior Executives. For detailed information, candidates are advised to read the official notification PDF and visit the official website.

DFCCIL recruitment 2023: Overview

DFCCIL released a 535 vacancies recruitment notification for the posts of executive and junior executive. The recruitment overview is provided below for the candidates.

DFCCIL recruitment 2023 recruitment Authority DFCCIL Posts Name Executive and Junior Executives Total Vacancies 535 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on To be announced Selection process To be announced soon

DFCCIL Executive and Junior Executive recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the short notice of recruitment through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 535 vacancies announced for the posts of executive and junior executive at DFCCIL. Download the official notification through the link given below.

DFCCIL Recruitment 2023 Notification Download PDF

DFCCIL Recruitment Notification Important Dates

Candidates can check the important dates in the table given below. The recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification.

DFCCIL, recruitment Important Dates Notification Release To be released soon Online Application Begins May 20, 2023 Application closes on June 19, 2023 Examination Date To be announced soon

Apply Online & Fees

Candidates can fill out the application form on the official website. The link to the application will be activated on May 20, 2023. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying. For information on DFCCIL recruitment 2023 Application Process visit - https://dfccil.com/Carrer

DFCCIL, Executive and Junior Executive Vacancy 2023 Details

A total of 535 vacancies are available under the recruitment notice. The The number of vacancies announced is tabulated below

DFCCIL, recruitment 2023 Post Name Number of Posts Executive (Civil) 50 Executive (Electrical) 30 Executive (Operations and Business Development) 235 Executive (Finance) 14 Executive (Human Resource) 19 Executive (Information Technology) 6 Junior Executive (Electrical) 24 Junior Executive (Signal and Telecommunication) 148 Junior Executive (Mechanical) 9 Total 535









DFCCIL Executive and Junior Executive Selection Process and Salary

The selection process and pay scale of DFCCIL Executive and Junior Executive process will be announced soon with the release of detailed notification.