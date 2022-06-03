DFCCIL Interview Schedule 2022 (Out) for Junior Manager (Civil/Mechanical) Post @dfccil.com, Check Download Link

Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has released the interview schedule for the post of Junior Manager (Civil/Mechanical) on its official website-dfccil.com.

DFCCIL Junior Manager Interview Schedule 2022: Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has released the interview schedule for the post of Junior Manager (Civil/Mechanical) on its official website. DFCCIL will conduct the interview for the post of Junior Manager (Civil/Mechanical) against Advt No.-04/2021 in the month of July 2022.

Candidates qualified for the intertwine round for the above post can download DFCCIL Junior Manager Interview Schedule 2022 from the official website-dfccil.com.

According to the short notice released, DFCCIL will conduct the interview for the post of Junior Manager (Civil) from 11-21 July 2022. Candidates will have to appear at 09.30 A.M. as their roll number and schedule to the venue mentioned in the notification.

Interview for the Junior Manager (Mechanical) post will be held on 28 July 2022.

Candidates qualified for the interview round for the above post should note that they will have to bring their documents in original along with one set of duly self-attested copies ad per details given on the notification.

You can download the DFCCIL Junior Manager Interview Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download DFCCIL Junior Manager Interview Schedule 2022 Check Steps

Visit to the official website-dfccil.com Go to the home page and click on the link-Interview schedule for the post of Junior Manager (Mechanical/Civil) against Advt No. 04/2021. You will be redirected to a new page where you will get the PDF of the Interview Schedule. Download and save the same for future reference.

