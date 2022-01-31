DFCCIL Result 2021 Out @dfccil.com, Download Merit List for Interview and DV

DFCCIL Result for Jr Manager has been released by Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India on dfccil.com, Check Download Links Below.

DFCCIL Result 2021: Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India or DFCCIL has released the result of the computer-based exam conducted from 27 to 30 September 2021 for the post of Junior Manager (Civil and Mechanical) on the official website of DFCCIL i.e.dfccil.com. Candidates can download DFCCIL Jr Manager Result by clicking on the link given below:

Shortlisted candidates will now be called for Interviews, Document Verification, and Medical Exam.

How to Download DFCCIL Result 2021 ?

Visit the official website of DFCCIL - dfccil.com. Click on the link ‘Result for the post of Junior Manager (Civil) against Advt No. 04/2021’ or ‘Result for the post of Junior Manager (Mechanical) against Advt No. 04/2021’ given under 'Lastest News' Section Download DFCCIL Result PDF Check details of selected candidates such as Name and Roll Number Take a print out of the result for further use

Candidates should note that DFCCIL Results for Executive and Junior Executive Posts shall also be uploaded soon on the official website. We provide your DFCCIL Executive Result Link and DFCCIL Jr Executive Result Link once released.

DFCCIL Qualifying Marks

Category Marks General 40% SC/OBC-NCL/EWS 30% ST 25%



DFCCIL Recruitment 2021 is being done to fill 1074 vacancies under Civil, Electrical, S&T, Operations & BD and Mechanical Departments of DFCCIL, against advertisement number 04/2021.