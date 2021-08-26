DGCA Ministry of Civil Aviation Recruitment 2021 Consultant Posts, Download Notification @dgca.gov.in

DGCA Ministry of Civil Aviation Recruitment 2021 Notification: Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Ministry of Civil Aviation, Delhi has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Consultants (Airworthiness) on dgca.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for DGCA Recruitment 2021 through offline mode on or before 03 September 2021 upto 3 PM.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for documents verification and interview thereof. The selected candidates will be required to join at the place of posting within seven (07) days from the date of receipt of offer of engagement, failing which their selection/candidature shall be treated to be cancelled without any further communication and no extension shall be allowed.

DGCA Consultant Notification

Important Date

Last Date of Online Application: 03 September 2021 till 3 PM

DGCA Vacancy Details

Consultants (Airworthiness) - 27 Posts

DGCA Consultant Salary:

Rs.75,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for DGCA Consultant Posts

Educational/Technical Qualification and Experience:

A Bachelor’s Degree in Physics or Mathematics or Aircraft Maintenance or Engineering Degree in Aeronautical or Mechanical or Electrical or Electronics or Telecommunication from a recognized University;

A valid Aircraft Maintenance Engineer’s (AME) Licence endorsed in either of the Categories B1 or B2 issued by Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Minimum three years’ of Aircraft Maintenance experience on an operating aircraft in an Aircraft Maintenance Organisation approved by Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

DGCA Consultant Age Limit:

63 Years

How to Apply for DGCA Consultant Recruitment 2021 ?

The applications in the prescribed proforma neatly typed on white paper in double space and typed on only one side of paper from the eligible and interested candidates should reach the Recruitment Section, DGCA along-with NO OBJECTION CERTIFICATE from the present employer, if any, latest by 03 September, 2021 (15:00 hours).