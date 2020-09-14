DGCA Ministry of Civil Aviation Recruitment 2020 for 40 Flight Operations Inspector and Other Posts

DGCA Jobs Notification 2020: Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Ministry of Civil Aviation, Delhi invited applications for the post of Flight Operations Inspector, Dy. Chief Flight Operations Inspector and Flight Operations Inspector. Eligible candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 25 September 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of Application: 25 September 2020

DGCA Vacancy Details

Deputy Chief Flight Operations Inspector (Aeroplane)- 3 Posts

Senior Flight Operations Inspector(Aeroplane) - 5 Posts

Flight Operations Inspector(Aeroplane) - 29 Posts

Flight Operations Inspector (Helicopter) - 3 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Flight Operations Inspector and Other Posts

Educational/Technical Qualification and Experience:

Deputy Chief Flight Operations Inspector (Aeroplane) -10+2 with Physics and Mathematics. Should have an Airline Transport Pilot’s License. Should have an Open Rating for all types of aeroplanes having all-up weight not exceeding 5,700 Kgs;total experience of not less than 6,500 hours out of which not less than 5,000 hours as Pilot-in-Command on air transport aircraft; should have held the qualification of an examiner approved by DGCA on civil air transport aircraft or qualified flight instructor rating in Category A from Defence Services; and accident free record for last five years attributable to his proficiency.

Senior Flight Operations Inspector (Aeroplane) - 10+2 with Physics and Mathematics as subjects from a recognized board; Should have an Airline Transport Pilot License issued by DGCA, in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Govt. of India, with current Pilot-in-Command rating on civil air transport aircraft; should have an Open rating for all types of aeroplanes having all-up-weight not exceeding 5,700 Kgs; total experience of not less than 6,000 hours out of which not less than 4,000 hours as Pilot-in-Command on air transport Aircraft; and accident free record for last five years attributable to his proficiency.

Flight Operations Inspector (Aeroplane) - 10+2 with Physics and Mathematics as subjects from a recognized board; Should have an Airline Transport Pilot License issued by DGCA, in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Govt. of India, with current Pilot-in-Command rating on civil air transport aircraft; total experience of not less than 5,000 hours out of which not less than 2,000 hours as Pilot-in-Command on air transport Aircraft; and accident free record for last five years attributable to his proficiency.

Flight Operations Inspector (Helicopter) - 10+2 with Physics and Mathematics as subjects from a recognized board; Should have an Airline Transport Pilot License issued by DGCA, in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Govt. of India, with current Pilot-in-Command rating; total experience of not less than 3,000 hours out of which not less than 1,500 hours as Pilot-in-Command on air transport Aircraft; and accident free record for last five years attributable to his proficiency.

Age Limit:

58 Years

How to Apply for DGCA Recruitment 2020 ?



Eligible candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format and send the applications along with other necessary documents to the Recruitment Cell,A- Block, Directorate General of Civil Aviation Opposite Safdarjung Airport, New Delhi 110003 on or before 25 September 2020.

DGCA Recruitment Notification 2020