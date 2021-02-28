DHFWS Basirhat Recruitment 2021 for MO, Staff Nurse and other Posts @wbhealth.gov.in, Apply till March 15

DHFWS Basirhat Job Notification 2021: District Health and Family Welfare Samiti (DHFWS), Basirhat, West Bengal has invited applications for the posts of Medical Officer, Hospital Attendant, Staff Nurse, Lab Technician and other. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 15 March 2021.

Candidates holding with various educational qualification including MBBS/Graduate/Matriculation/B.Sc/Higher Secondary with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for DHFWS Basirhat Job Notification 2021.

Candidates can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for DHFWS Basirhat Job Notification 2021:

Memo No. DHFWS/BSRHT/890/21

Date: 23-02-2021

Important Date for DHFWS Basirhat Job Notification 2021:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 15 March 2021

Vacancy Details for DHFWS Basirhat Job Notification 2021:

Full Time Medical Officer-03

Medical Officer AFHS-01

Executive Assistant-01

Counsellor-01

Hospital Attendant-02

Sanitary Attendant-02

Psychiatric Nurse-01

Peer Supporter-01

District Manager-01

District PPM Coordinator-01

Laboratory Technician-01

Lab Technician Blood Bank-01

VDB Technical Supervisor-02

Staff Nurse-06

Eligibility Criteria for DHFWS Basirhat Job Notification 2021:

Educational Qualification

Full Time Medical Officer -MBBS from a MCI recognized institute with 1 year compulsory internship. Must registered under West Bengal council.

Medical Officer AFHS-MBBS Doctor, preference will be given for Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in G&O or Pediatric and similar experience.

Executive Assistant-Graduate, having 1 year Diploma/Certificate course in Computer Application from Govt. registered institution.

Counselor-Graduate in Psychology/Sociology Worker/Sociology/Anthropology/Human Development. Conversant in MS Office.

Hospital Attendant-Matriculation at least 2 years experience of working in a Govt/Pvt. Hospital.

Sanitary Attendant-Matriculation.

Psychiatric Nurse-B.Sc. in Psychiatric Nursing/M.Sc. in Psychiatric Nursing/DPN

Peer Supporter-Higher Secondary level Education.

District Manager -MBBS/Dental/Ayush/Nursing Graduate with Degree Diploma in Health Management with 2 years experience.

District PPM Coordinator-Post Graduate

Laboratory Technician-Intermediate (10+2) and Diploma of certificate course in Medial Laboratory Technology

Lab Technician Blood Bank-Degree of Medical Laboratory Technology, Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology, should have completed 10+2 before obtaining diploma or degree.

VDB Technical Supervisor-Science Graduate

Staff Nurse-Completed GNM or B.Sc. Nursing.

Candidates should check the notification link for details of the Educational Qualification of the posts.

DHFWS Basirhat Job Notification 2021: PDF





How to Apply for DHFWS Basirhat Job Notification 2021:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts in prescribed format available on the official website on or before 15 March 2021.