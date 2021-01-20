DHT Assam Recruitment 2021 for 100 Grade 4 Posts, Apply Online @assamhandloom.com

DHT Assam Recruitment 2021: Directorate of Handloom & Textiles (DHS) Assam has published a recruitment notification for the post of Grade- 4 on its official website - dht.assam.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for DHT Assam Grade 4 Recruitment 2021 on official website - (handloomtextilerecruitment.in) on or before 01 February 2021.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 01 February 2021

DHT Assam Vacancy Details

Grade 4 - 100 Posts

UR: 55 Posts

OBC: 19 Posts

SC: 3 Posts

STP: 3 Posts

STH: 10 Posts

EWS: 10 Posts

Salary:

Rs. 12,000/- to Rs. 52,000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 3,900 in Pay Band 1

Eligibility Criteria for DHT Assam Grade 4 Posts

Educational Qualification:

Candidate should be 8th class passed

Candidate must be citizen of India within meaning of Article 5 to 8 of the Constitution of India and must be a permanent resident of Assam.

The candidate must produce Registration Certificate of Employment Exchange in the State of Assam along with the applicant form.

DHT Assam Grade 4 Age Limit:

A candidate must not be less than 18 years of age and not more than 40 years for unreserved category, 43 years for OBC/MOBC and 45 years for SC/ST(P)/ST(H) and 50 years for Persons with Disability (PwD), as on 01-01-2021 as per Govt. Office Memorandum vide No. ABP.6/2016/51, dated 02-09-2020. This relaxation shall be applicable only to those candidates who have attained the necessary educational or other qualifications prior to crossing of their existing upper age limit of 40 years.

Selection Process for DHT Assam Grade 4 Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of OMR Based Written Exam

How to Apply for DHT Assam Grade 4 Recruitment 2021 ?

The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode on assamhandloom.com on or before 01 February 2021.

DHT Assam Grade 4 Recruitment Notification Download