DMA Maharashtra Hall Ticket 2023: Release Date, Download Link Call Letter

DMA Maharashtra Hall Ticket 2023: Maharashtra Directorate of Municipal Administration (Maha DMA) is going to conduct the Maharashtra Nagar Palika Parishad exam on 22nd and 24th November 2023. Through this exam, DMA will fill the 1728 posts of Group C in municipal corporation of Maharashtra. For which, the admit card is expected to be released by the 3rd week of November on the official website of DMA i.e. mahadma.maharashtra.gov.in. All prospective candidates of Maharashtra Nagar Palika/Parishad exam can check the latest updates about the admit card here.

DMA Maharashtra Hall Ticket 2023

DMA Maharashtra Admit Card 2023: Overview Recruitment Body Maharashtra Directorate of Municipal Administration (Maha DMA) Exam Name Maharashtra Nagar Palika Parishad exam Number of Vacancies 1728 Exam Date 22nd and 24th November 2023 Admit Card Status To be released Admit Card Release Date 3rd week of November (Tentatively) Official Website mahadma.maharashtra.gov.in

DMA Maharashtra Hall Ticket 2023 Download Link

The candidates who applied for the DMA Nagar Palika Parishad exam can download the admit card from their official website once it is released. We will also provide the direct link to download the admit card here.

Direct Link to Download DMA Maharashtra Admit Card 2023 To be Updated

Steps to Download DMA Maharashtra Hall Ticket

The candidates need to follow the following steps to download the admit card.

Step 1: Visit the official website - mahadma.maharashtra.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Maharashtra Nagar Parishad Admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter your user ID and password to access the admit card.

Step 4: Download the admit card and print it.