DMA Maharashtra Hall Ticket 2023: Release Date, Download Link Call Letter

DMA Maharashtra Hall Ticket 2023: Maharashtra Directorate of Municipal Administration (Maha DMA) will release the Maharashtra Nagar Palika Parishad on its official website mahadma.maharashtra.gov.in by 3rd week of November tentatively. Direct link to download DMA Maharashtra 2023 hall ticket here.

Check all the details of DMA Maharashtra Hall Ticket 2023 here.
DMA Maharashtra Hall Ticket 2023:  Maharashtra Directorate of Municipal Administration (Maha DMA) is going to conduct the Maharashtra Nagar Palika Parishad exam on 22nd and 24th November 2023. Through this exam, DMA will fill the 1728 posts of Group C in municipal corporation of Maharashtra. For which, the admit card is expected to be released by the 3rd week of November on the official website of DMA i.e. mahadma.maharashtra.gov.in. All prospective candidates of Maharashtra Nagar Palika/Parishad exam can check the latest updates about the admit card here.  

DMA Maharashtra Hall Ticket 2023

Maharashtra Directorate of Municipal Administration (Maha DMA) is planning to conduct the Maharashtra Nagar Palika Parishad exam on 22nd and 24th November 2023.  It is expected that the DMA will issue the link to download the admit card by the 3rd week of November on its official website. Check out the key highlights regarding Maharashtra Nagar Palika/Parishad exam admit card 2023.

DMA Maharashtra Admit Card 2023: Overview

Recruitment Body

Maharashtra Directorate of Municipal Administration (Maha DMA)

Exam Name

Maharashtra Nagar Palika Parishad exam

Number of Vacancies

1728

Exam Date

22nd and 24th November 2023

Admit Card Status

To be released

Admit Card Release Date

3rd week of November (Tentatively) 

Official Website

mahadma.maharashtra.gov.in

DMA Maharashtra Hall Ticket 2023 Download Link

The candidates who applied for the DMA Nagar Palika Parishad exam can download the admit card from their official website once it is released. We will also provide the direct link to download the admit card here.

 

Direct Link to Download DMA Maharashtra Admit Card 2023

To be Updated

Steps to Download DMA Maharashtra Hall Ticket

The candidates need to follow the following steps to download the admit card.

Step 1: Visit the official website - mahadma.maharashtra.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Maharashtra Nagar Parishad Admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter your user ID and password to access the admit card.

Step 4: Download the admit card and print it.

