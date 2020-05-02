DME AP Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 235 Specialist Faculty Posts @dme.ap.nic.in

DME AP Recruitment 2020: Directorate of Medical Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh (DME AP) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Specialist Faculty to work in Government Medical Colleges and Government General Hospitals in the State for a period of one year. Eligible candidates can apply online for DME AP Faculty Specialist Recruitment 2020 on official website dme.ap.nic.in from 02 May to 09 May 2020.

DME AP Faculty Specialist Recruitment 2020 Important Dates:

Starting Date of submission of online application: 02 May 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 09 May 2020 upto 5 PM

DME AP Specialist Faculty Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Specialists - 235 Posts

Pediatrics - 32

ENT - 11

Radiology - 45

Cardiology - 23

Neurology - 09

Nephrology - 02

OBG - 84

SPM - 09

TBCD - 05

Emergency Medicine - 06

Microbiology - 09

DME AP Faculty Specialist Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Microbiology - M.D.(Bacteriology)/ M.D.(Microbiology)/ MBBS with M.Sc.( Bacteriology)/ M.Sc. (Med. Microbiology)M.Sc. (Med. Microbiology) Ph.D.(Med.Bacteriology)/ M.Sc.(Med. Bacteriology) / with Ph.D(Med. Bacteriology)/ M.Sc. (Med. Microbiology) with Ph.D. (Med. Bacteriology)/ M.Sc. (Bacteriology) with Ph.D. (Med. Microbiology)/ M.Sc. (Med. Microbiology) with D.Sc. (Med. Micro.)

Others - MD / MS/ DM / M.Ch / DNBin the concerned specialty recognized by MCI

DME AP Faculty Specialist Recruitment 2020 Age Limit:

OC - 40 years

SC/ST/BC - 45 years

Ex-Serviceman - 50 years

DME AP Faculty Specialist Salary:

Rs. 1,10, 000/-

How to Apply for DME AP Faculty Specialist Jobs 2020

Eligible and Interested candidates can submit their DME AP Faculty Specialist online application in the link available at dme.ap.nic.in on or before 09 May 2020 upto 5 PM.